420 DAO Is Launching on Avalanche Network This April

With the launch of 420 DAO on Avalanche network at 4:20 PM (UTC) on the 2nd of April 2022, now a wider audience can become a part of the decentralized economy, which is taking the world by storm. With a governance token supporting the voting power, 420 DAO will simplify buying and staking tokens on its own dApp.
As evident, the 420 DAO’s staking APY will start at 420,000%, then gradually decrease afterward according to its tokenomics. The tokenomics itself is guided by advanced mathematics. As a part of this initiative, they will also be introducing a concept of membership value which will allow each member to become a direct part-owner of the Community Reserve Pool and have the chance to contribute ideas to the ecosystem.
420 DAO project is backed by a team of experts in mathematics, algorithms, quantitative finance, blockchain, thus bringing a wealth of technical guidance with its launch.
420 DAO aims to push the development of decentralized economies through the coordination and support of a body that helps develop decentralized economies. It takes a three-pronged approach, beginning with construction, in which 420DAO employs the ability and expertise of its development team to create open-source dApps that are in line with the project’s goals.
It will also bring investing benefits by developing a Treasury controlled by 420 DAO members that will be utilized to invest in valuable crypto ventures, low-risk yield farms or institutional hedge funds. From the start, the 420 DAO ecosystem will provide every 420 token holder the ability to participate in the governance of 420 DAO and any related protocols.
About 420 DAO
The 420 DAO ecosystem is powered by the 420 token, which has built-in features like Store of Value, Membership Value, and Governance Value. The magic number 420 symbolizes community cohesion and empowerment.
For more details on 420 DAO please visit:
Website: 420da.org
Telegram: t.me/dao420_chat
Discord: discord.gg/j5D7AsxuCY
Twitter @420DAO_
Facebook @420DAO
Media Contact
Company Name: 420 DAO
Contact Person: Jackie Pham
Email: Send Email
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: 420da.org
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: 420 DAO Is Launching on Avalanche Network This April
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.