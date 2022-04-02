Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, In-Depth Industry Analysis, New Trends, and Future Growth Potential 2021 – 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, The growth can be attributed to the advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Favorable government policies for API production, along with changes in geopolitical situations, are boosting the market growth.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Growth & Trends

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 312.56 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, advancements in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, and an increase in the geriatric population.

The growth of the captive API segment is propelled by companies investing in solving challenges and developing new chemical ways for the production of APIs in house. This aids in reducing costs and the risk of contamination. Artificial intelligence and protein synthesis are expected to facilitate faster development with greater control over the process.

The rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-based conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, is accelerating the demand for API. For instance, as per U.S. Pharmacist in 2020, 47% of adults have at least one risk factor that supports cardiovascular disease development. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the global, critical public health burdens driving extensive R&D for APIs in the field.

Developing nations like India are receiving an increased preference in the market over dominant API market countries, like China, owing to geopolitical situations. Furthermore, other factors favoring India include quality raw materials and products, large workforce, vast distribution network, and government subsidies under schemes like “Make in India”.

For addressing unmet medical needs, companies are collaborating to develop novel treatments. This allows firms to use their resources to aid in the development of products and enhance the supply chain. In August 2019, OmniChem Private Limited was acquired by Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (earlier they were in a joint venture since 2011 for the manufacturing of APIs). The acquisition was completed in June 2020.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report Highlights

According to the WHO, around 17.5 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases, accounting for 31% of all deaths across the globe

The growing geriatric population in Asian countries, such as Japan and China, along with high untapped opportunities, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. It is estimated that over 20% of the Japanese population is aged 65 and above

According to the CDC, about 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from stroke every year, out of which 87% cases are of ischemic stroke

Companies are looking to diversify their API suppliers and manufacturers to different locations instead of outsourcing it to just one manufacturer or country

Key players are increasingly focusing on vaccines, for instance, Sanofi announced an investment of USD 601.37 million for vaccine production and research in France. These investments are anticipated to drive the development of new vaccine APIs in the coming years to help facilitate readiness to deliver new products

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on type of synthesis, type of manufacturer, type, application, and region:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Type of Synthesis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Biotech

Monoclonal Antibodies



Recombinant Proteins



Vaccines



Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Type of Manufacturer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Captive APIs

Merchant APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Generic APIs

Innovative APIs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

Viatris Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

