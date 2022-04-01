Elle & Beauty Inc. is a digital marketing agency on a mission to change the way people see beauty in Edmonton, Alberta – and beyond

By transforming the way people worldwide think about how they exhibit their business beauty ads online, Elle & Beauty Inc. is on a mission to give beauty branding a facelift.
In today’s world, when everything goes and nothing is too startling, the way you market online may make or break your company.
From building ad campaigns to overseeing your SMM services, Elle & Beauty can handle it all from start to finish. Having it all under one roof, you can feel confident that your beauty branding is worth investing in.
Elle & Beauty works with businesses of all types but specialise in luxury beauty brands. They offer a wide range of branding services that cater to their client’s needs, such as:
- Beauty web design
- Luxury beauty logo design
- Creation of beauty ads
- Customised beauty business cards
- Social Media Management(SMM) Services
- SEO & Site ranking
The Elle & Beauty team is experienced and knowledgeable, so you can rest assured knowing your beauty branding is in good hands.
Marketing your business online can be challenging, but it doesn’t have to feel like a guessing game. Elle & Beauty knows how important branding is for the success of any company or brand because they’ve seen what happens when clients don’t get their message across loud and clear in a digital marketplace – visitors will bounce right off!
Elle & Beauty Inc.’s digital marketing services are tailored specifically to help you succeed. From increasing your beauty brand’s online visibility on search engines & social media platforms to creating an identity for your business: they do it all.
Leave your logo designing, website design, and traditional Elle & Beauty Magazine advertising to this exclusive ecommerce SEO agency.
Being the go-to beauty brand for all your needs, Elle & Beauty mostly specializes in creating an online presence that will make you shine.
Get in touch with Elle & Beauty Inc. and start achieving your beauty branding goals!
Media Contact
Company Name: Elle & Beauty Inc.
Contact Person: Annie Poirier & Patrick Ryckman
City: Edmonton
State: Alberta
Country: Canada
Website: https://www.elleandbeauty.com/
