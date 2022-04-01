ITech Serves as a Catapulting Device and Carves Success-Enabling Paths for the Youth

Many reasons compel people to reach impressive heights. Some draw inspiration from generating wealth or gaining fame, while others find strength in the capacity to drive change, spark action, and transform lives. As a matter of fact, some of the most established authorities across a wide variety of industries can attest to an internal force that drives them to translate visions into actions despite the challenges that come along the way.

The journey to success may be long and winding and filled with obstacles, but the team behind ITech proves that greatness is within reach when one has the inexplicable drive to attain it. Breaking the barriers that hinder people from materializing their goals, this entity emerges as a go-to authority for every aspirant looking to get ahead in this dog-eat-dog world.

ITech is a nonprofit institution that is widely recognized for helping people and communities succeed. It is built upon a purpose-driven vision of carving success-enabling paths for young aspirants across the world, utilizing the power of technology to its advantage. By continuing to defy odds, this trailblazing entity is set to take the industry by storm.

Unlike other institutions that focus on generating wealth and gaining fame, ITech makes significant strides by highlighting the power of personal and professional development in its pursuits. Each program that this emerging organization offers is established to enable young aspirants to know the ropes of the IT industry, shaping a path that is not only success-driven but also highly adaptable. In this way, hopefuls who are looking to break into the technology realm may find themselves consistently riding the waves of an ever-evolving industry.

“We provide over 300,000 free resources for people looking to enter the tech industry,” shared its founder, Darrick ”DJ” Johnson.

With its partnership with notable entities in the technology industry like Google, Microsoft, and TechSoup, ITech has managed to create an e-learning platform that is exclusively designed to teach children over 20 coding languages. In this way, individuals can start building their portfolios at a young age, helping them find jobs in the years to come.

What sets ITech apart from other nonprofit institutions is its unparalleled dedication to elevating young individuals and communities to greater heights. As a matter of fact, this trailblazing entity offers free mentorship programs that not only help with job placements but also maneuver the youth and mid-career professionals towards the fruition of their vision.

In the next five years, ITech aims to build over ten centers across the country. “By that time, I see our numbers swell up to seven figures, and soon, we will have partnerships with every major tech company in Silicon Valley,” shared the founder.

Without a doubt, one’s passion-driven purpose can have the power to catalyze change and transform lives. As ITech continues to materialize its vision of a better world, it aims to become a go-to authority for thousands of young aspirants looking to get ahead.

