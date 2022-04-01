Marshall comes back to the crypto market with its exclusive Rebranding

The expert team of Marshal Inu is excited to announce the rebrand of its exclusively launched crypto platform. As its brand expands, so does its mission! Formerly they were Marshall Rogan Inu. As their business team researched the market, the cause, and the mission, they decided to drop the Rogan portion. There are a couple of key factors.
1. Less is More
The shorter a brand, the easier it is to recognize and speak. “Ford,” “Apple,” “Disney.” These are simple yet memorable brands. Marshal Inu is more significant than a meme coin, so they are positioning their brand as such. Marshall is the innovation MMA needs to bring eyes, support, and show the world what a passionate community can accomplish. They will make MMA great again!
2. Joe Rogan’s confusion
While they think Rogan is a based lad, they quickly received feedback from their research and consumer logistics division that some people thought that $MRI was associated with Joe Rogan. They are not! Joe is a cool guy, and they will consider going on his podcast at some point if he wants to have the team, but Marshal Inu is independent and have no association with Joe. Being tied to one person or brand could be a liability. As they become more noticeable, they instead control their brand image without outside influences. The fewer compounding factors, the more they can maintain their mission and keep Fighting for Fighters!
3. Red and Black, all Red and Black Everything
Even though Marshall was handsome against an orange and black background, they wanted to respect the community and the fighters! They are community-centric. Their community is what drives the project and its success. They do this for the holders, the fans, and the fighters! Many told them that red and black are MMA colours, so they adapted. Red boxing gloves, red punching bags, red and black everything.
4. Socials Updated
With the rebrand, they updated the website. Marshall got a fresh look, so they revamped and revised their information, info, and content to keep it on-brand. They also updated logos, banners, the face of Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Medium, and Tik-Tok. Marshall loves flexing his cuteness and his exclusive brand on social media. They understand some were upset about the brand revision, but since they have received NOTHING BUT LOVE! Marshal Inu expresses gratitude towards its holders and fans for loving the new handsome Marshall in his new look.
There are many opinions on their rebrand, but they must decide what is in the brand’s best interest, mission, holders, and the fighters the company partner with. They do take extensive and adequate steps to ensure changes like these are not only thought out but professionally managed and researched. They have professional social media consulting agencies, PR firms, and independent market researchers that approve every rebranding decision with their stamp of approval.
They know that reaching a billion-market cap takes deliberate planning and strategy, so we hired professionals and worked with consultants from various industries and specialities.
They firmly believe in a “stay in your lane” approach. They’re initiating the most significant movement in crypto crossed with MMA in history, so they let their partners and consultants guide them for aspects within their speciality.
Go, Marshall!
People will see many more expansions, partnerships, and successes from Marshall Inu. They woke up the world in one month, and now it is time to change it. They already have the logo on the mats and corner pads of 2 MMA organizations. Within a year, it is their goal to see 100 Marshalls on mats across the world. And this is just a start. They are also getting ready to invade South America in the heart of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu territory, where they have a goal of building four gyms this year.
The company believe in people more than people believe in themselves. Empowering people to train, fight, and support careers whilst empowering our people to partake, brainstorm, and invest in their movement is at the centre of Marshall Inu’s heart.Within a year, Marshall will be a global brand infiltrating every significant facet of MMA. Keep in mind, MMA involves MANY components — not just cage fights. Marshall is fulfilling his dreams, but his goals are in infancy. They have a massive vision and a crystal-clear plan to accomplish all they have set out for. 2022 is the year of Marshall Inu.
Contact: marketing@marshallinu.com
Source: Marshall isn’t afraid of Rebranding
Website: https://www.marshallinu.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/marshallinu_
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/marshallinu
Media Contact
Company Name: Marshall Inu
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marshallinu.com/
