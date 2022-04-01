The Addictions Academy Now Offering Nationally Certified Trauma Coach Training and Certification Program

The Addictions Academy has announced they are now offering Professional Certified Trauma Coach Training and Certification for those who work in the field of addiction recovery, mental health, or life coaching.

The Addictions Academy Founder Dr. Cali Estes recently announced they have developed a Trauma Coach training program that teaches professionals how to connect with clients at the deeper core level and help them resolve their trauma of the past. Participants will be able to define trauma and understand the concepts and principles of the Person-Centered Trauma-Informed Approach to Care, along with the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) that are often mentioned in clinical practices.

“Students will learn how trauma can lead to addiction, how it affects people in the long and short term and how to help their clients recover from all the stages of trauma,” said Dr. Estes.

She continued, “Anyone working in the field of addiction and mental health or even life coaching encounters various levels of trauma in each individual client. This class will teach how to identify each type of trauma, what strategies to utilize, and when (if) graduates need to refer to a therapist. If someone is a trauma survivor and drawn to this path of certified trauma coaching, this class is ideal to strengthen their skillset and add to their knowledge base to help clients.”

The Addictions Academy is the global leader in addiction recovery coach training and certification and offers comprehensive courses for Recovery Coaches, Family Recovery Coaches, Nutrition in Recovery Coaching, and many more. In addition to the Trauma Training and Certification, participants will receive Relapse Prevention Training, an ethics class, and 10 hours of master coach supervision.

Estes explains, “There are many types of trauma, from one incident to prolonged and complex. This Nationally Certified Trauma Coach Training program will cover how to deal with most types of trauma and issues. Trauma bonding which might include gaslighting, ghosting, and narcissistic relationships, along with complex PTSD, human trafficking, kidnapping, and more are all covered.”

Trauma is all around us and has dramatic and long-lasting impacts. A recent article in The Mirror reported that Will Smith’s friend claims the sudden and shocking Oscar slap was “triggered by childhood trauma.”

“According to sources, friends believe that Will was “triggered” to react violently after his childhood trauma. They have suggested that Will might have recalled feeling helpless when he was nine and witnessed his mum being beaten by his father Willard Carroll Smith Sr,” the article stated.

Smith issued an apology and admitted that he was “out of line”. He wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Dr. Estes reflected, “We’ve seen a rise in trauma caused by an increase in stress and violence. From a war in Ukraine, to daily mass shootings, to a huge uptick in substance abuse and family trauma during the pandemic. In many ways, trauma itself is a pandemic.”

The New York Times recently reported, “Alcohol-Related Deaths Spiked During the Pandemic, a Study Shows: The deaths were up 25 percent in 2020 compared with 2019, amid heightened stress factors and delayed treatment, according to a new report.”

Dr. Cali Estes and The Addictions Academy have been offering a wide-ranging assortment of advanced training for several years in an ongoing effort to counteract the growing addiction problem. The Academy has more than 30 faculty teaching over 40 courses in five different languages. Program graduates can be found in 25 countries helping address the addiction problem worldwide.

For more info on the Trauma Coach and Certification Training program, go to https://theaddictionsacademy.com/recovery-courses-and-certificate-programs/nationally-certified-trauma-coach-training/.

For additional information The Addictions Academy, visit https://theaddictionsacademy.com.

To learn more about Dr. Cali Estes, The Addictions Coach, visit https://theaddictionscoach.com.

