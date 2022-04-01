Author Patrick Clarke is Promoting an Amazing Collection of His 5-Books at an Incredible Offer Price

Do You Know Who You Really Are? Discover some fascinating facts about yourself through the perspective of critically acclaimed writer Patrick Clarke.

UNITED STATES – Patrick Clarke is an independent author, who is promoting 5 of his books to a wider audience. The promotion includes three completed episodes of a Fantasy, Thriller, Legends, and Folklore. The other two books are human interest, stories of action, adventure, and thriller mysteries. Avid readers who like multiple genres will find the collection interesting and would want it to be part of their bookshelf.

Patrick is multifaceted in the varied arts of filmmaking, marketing, and advertising over his limited lifespan. As a critically acclaimed writer, his work spans the popular genre of action, adventure, fantasy, and mystery. Pat wrote his first action/adventure movie script titled, ‘The Silent Shadow’ and quickly developed it into a novel. The novel received great reviews. Encouraged by the positive reviews, he continued writing another action/adventure/thriller, ‘Double Exit’, and an action/adventure/fantasy thriller in three episodes that was completed in 2021. These five books are now available as a package for sale to the public through Amazon.com and KDP.

Announcing his 5-book package, Patrick said, “I invite my readers to join me and explore the myriad of possibilities of the human Body and Spirit in our earthly journey of fantasy, legends & folklore. Through the pages of my books, let your thoughts wander along the trails of human emotions and senses, to the realization that, from childhood to now, We Are A Little More Than A Collection Of Memories. Look into the mirror and observe a reflection of our transient selves, and learn that We Really Don’t Know Who We Are.”

Patrick runs a company called Nexus Media Partners. In its last big project, the company developed a business model and plan for a 10-film theatrical film package.

Patrick’s books have received rave reviews from readers across the world.

With all the twists and turns in the plot, the books promise unlimited thrill and entertainment to the readers. As the mysterious plot evolves in the story, it grabs the reader’s attention and keeps them hooked. Every book in the package has something interesting to offer and keeps the readers guessing along the way. Readers will find that the thriller suspense will keep them turning the pages and staying up all night long to read.

About the Author

Patrick Clarke is a renowned writer and filmmaker who began his career as a production manager of feature films and documentaries. He also sold stock shots of certain flora and fauna found in the Amazon to other film companies. Stage actor, singer, dancer, producer of stage plays and national pageants, special event programs, and musical performance shows, are part of his portfolio.

He has produced documentary and feature films, stage plays, national pageants and live musical performances. He also had a career in marketing and advertising, doing research and special promotions for small to medium-sized businesses and developing business models for special theatrical movie film packages.

