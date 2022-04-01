Mike Saunders, Authority Positioning Coach, Announces Latest Book Published on Amazon, "Authoritize Your Agency," Hits Bestseller Status

#1 Authority Marketing Strategist, Mike Saunders, released his latest book on Amazon.
It hit bestseller lists on Amazon.com within 24 hours of release, achieving #1 New Release in Public Relations and #1 in Business Communication Skills.
Saunders said about the project: “many Financial Professionals are invisible to the affluent families & business owners who are their ideal prospects. An Authority Positioning Portfolio® of permanent assets on the world’s most powerful platforms helps them become the trusted advisor with indestructible authority.”
Financial professionals quickly discover that the main problem they are trying to solve is obscurity- their best prospects do not know they exist!
They may even have a touch of “FOBO,”….the Fear Of Being Obscure! This leads to “Shiny Object Syndrome” (SOS), which keeps distracting them with the latest marketing fad…they worry that they don’t have the confidence to be seen as an expert to attract high-net-worth clients.
Copies of “Authoritize Your Agency
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJLtlXwK_Xc
About Mike Saunders
Mike Saunders is a speaker, bestselling author of four books, and a successful business coach who holds an MBA in Marketing. He is also an Adjunct Marketing Professor at several Universities and a member of the Forbes Coaches Council.
He has interviewed hundreds of industry experts on his podcast and always strives to learn from other thought leaders. He helps Financial Professionals who struggle with standing out from their competition become instant celebrities on the powerful platforms of Publicity, Podcasting, and Publishing.
This creates omnipresence, so they are seen as an Expert and Authority to attract more clients, increase profits and make more impact to go from a “Hidden Hero” to become THE In-Demand Trusted Advisor with Indestructible Authority, so they Get Authority, Get Noticed, and Get Clients!
Mike is most passionate about seeing his family grow up with high spiritual values and providing them opportunities to succeed in life. He is heavily involved in his local church and is focused on teaching others the benefits of giving and serving.
Learn More: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC
Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA
Email: Send Email
Phone: 7202323112
Country: United States
Website: https://www.AuthorityPositioningCoach.com
