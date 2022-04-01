Spring into Health with From Roots to Fruits Integrative Program

April 1, 2022 – People struggling to overcome chronic conditions, trauma and abuse have new hope for success through From Roots to Fruits, a new three-month program utilizing nutrition, detoxification, mindset work, body movement and supplements. Created by nurse and integrative nutrition health coach, Chata Ramage, Roots and Fruits is for both men and women who are dealing with ongoing health issues they’ve not been able to heal.
“True health involves the entire body, mind and spirit,” explains Ramage. “It is more than just treating symptoms and covering up reactions that our bodies are having. Being proactive in our lifestyle can add years to our lifetime while being healthy and able to keep up. After over 20 years in mainstream medicine, I realized that our system is broken. We need integrative health that treats patients as a whole.”
“When I started my journey back in March, I had no idea what I was doing,” recounts client Chris Meeker. “With Chata’s guidance I’ve lost 20 pounds and have kept it off. Using her guidance and encouragement (and sometimes a kick in the pants), I’ve relearned nutrition and the importance of exercise. I now read labels and look at nutritional values before I buy, something I never took the time to do before. You only get one shot at your health. If I didn’t let Chat help me, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Roots and Fruits is an on-line course to overcome chronic conditions, abuse and trauma via an integrated approach using mindset, nutrition, detoxification, body movement, supplements and weekly coaching.
Find out more at: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyWithChata
Chata Ramage is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, certified in lymphatic enhancement technique and has over 23 years as a licensed nurse. Chata began her integrative health journey after being healed from eight chronic conditions and trauma herself. She now helps men and women to overcome chronic conditions, trauma and abuse by utilizing nutrition, mindset work, body movement, detoxification and supplements.
Discover more at: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyWithChata
For more information, contact: healthywithchata@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyWithChata
