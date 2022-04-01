Yafi Becomes One Of The Leading Full-Service Management Platform For Public Speaking Success

YAFI (You Asked For It!) is a Lifestyle Membership, Technology, Marketing, Business, and Entertainment Service Company. As the founder, Andre Morton, has worked with several renowned public speakers, including Brian Tracy, Tony Alessandra, Chet Holmes, Tom Hopkins, Les Brown, and others. As his career evolved in sales, marketing and operations, he acquired various skills in technology application. Everything from creating a Local Phone Service, to forming Mobile Communication Partnerships, to developing a Prepaid Debit Card Platform. Today, YAFI has come full-circle and become a full-service management and profit platform, by addressing essential needs for up-and-coming and established public speakers.
YAFI ensures that it covers the most important factors or elements in the success of a public speaking business. Helping to fortify and strengthen profit models, while providing a comprehensive service for optimum business performance. The company provides a LIVE, personal Financial Coach to take care of the speaker’s financial objectives. Furthermore, generating monthly leads (8-15 per month) for upcoming speaking events, for each participating Speaker. And unlike traditional speaker’s bureaus, Speakers are guaranteed 100% of their fees, as the company does not accept a commission for its services.
YAFI believes that an all-encompassing management, or profit development, is incomplete without providing personalized services to help the speakers enjoy their time in the process. Hence, YAFI provides deep discounts on Travel, Dining, Car Rentals, Hotels, Resorts, etc. It also Includes an annual 3, 5, or 8-Day Vacation for the speaker. Additionally, the company offers an inclusive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool, which helps to facilitate management and the closing of more paid speaking engagements. Plus, monthly Text Marketing (Bulk SMS) credits to enhance more effective communications with past and future attendees.
Our all-in-one Public Speaking Business Assistance (PSBA) package is designed to extend the traditional speaker’s bureau concept, address the business financial profit points, and personal lifestyle needs, all in one package.
For more information about the PSBA and to get our free Business Credit Building eBook, please inquire HERE for more details.
Media Contact
Company Name: YAFI – You Asked For It!
Contact Person: Andre Morton
Email: Send Email
Phone: 877-514-9234
Country: United States
Website: https://youaskedformembers.com/speakers
