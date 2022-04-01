DecoMuse Boutique Is Ready To Open For Offline Business on 30th April

DecoMuse Boutique will celebrate the opening of its doors for in store shopping and live events on April 30, 2022. DecoMuse Boutique launched as an online business in 2019.
Dubbed the one stop bling shop. DecoMuse Boutique offers an impressive inventory of more than 1200 size, types and colors of rhinestones and other crafting essentials at affordable pricing. They operate with the small business crafter in mind, delivering great products quickly and always aiming to stay on trend with small business needs.
As the owner of DecoMuse Boutique, Dr. Felecia Nolan is uniquely qualified to service this need. As a crafter, she personally experienced the pain of limited availability and soaring prices of raw materials. She recognized the struggles of other craft business owners who often saw more of their sales going towards materials rather than profit. As the owner of DecoMuse Boutique, she strives to keep the needs of the customer at the forefront. She is also a veteran of the United States Army. She employs two military spouses to support an underserved community.
Dr. Nolan hopes that by opening the store, she will be able to service more small business owners, teach others the art of crafting and hopefully develop future leaders and business owners.
You are invited to join DecoMuse Boutique on the Grand Opening, April 30th, 10:00-2:00 PM at 8656 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037
DecoMuse Boutique is a crafting enterprise designed to provide access to high quality craft supplies at affordable pricing. We teach entrepreneurs and students the basics of crafting, building a successful business and business development through live and online training events.
Media Contact:
For more details, visit www.mydecomuse.com
Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok: @decomuse_bling
About DecoMuse Boutique:
Media Contact
Company Name: DecoMuse Boutique
Contact Person: Dr. Felecia Nolan
Email: Send Email
Address:8656 Highway 23
City: Belle Chasse
State: Louisiana
Country: United States
Website: www.mydecomuse.com
