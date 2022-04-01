DecoMuse Boutique Is Ready To Open For Offline Business on 30th April

Craft Store, DecoMuse Boutique announced the opening of its offline business on 30th April 2022.

DecoMuse Boutique will celebrate the opening of its doors for in store shopping and live events on April 30, 2022. DecoMuse Boutique launched as an online business in 2019.

Dubbed the one stop bling shop. DecoMuse Boutique offers an impressive inventory of more than 1200 size, types and colors of rhinestones and other crafting essentials at affordable pricing. They operate with the small business crafter in mind, delivering great products quickly and always aiming to stay on trend with small business needs.

As the owner of DecoMuse Boutique, Dr. Felecia Nolan is uniquely qualified to service this need. As a crafter, she personally experienced the pain of limited availability and soaring prices of raw materials. She recognized the struggles of other craft business owners who often saw more of their sales going towards materials rather than profit. As the owner of DecoMuse Boutique, she strives to keep the needs of the customer at the forefront. She is also a veteran of the United States Army. She employs two military spouses to support an underserved community.

Dr. Nolan hopes that by opening the store, she will be able to service more small business owners, teach others the art of crafting and hopefully develop future leaders and business owners.

You are invited to join DecoMuse Boutique on the Grand Opening, April 30th, 10:00-2:00 PM at 8656 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, LA 70037

DecoMuse Boutique is a crafting enterprise designed to provide access to high quality craft supplies at affordable pricing. We teach entrepreneurs and students the basics of crafting, building a successful business and business development through live and online training events.

Media Contact:

For more details, visit www.mydecomuse.com

Instagram, Facebook, and Tiktok: @decomuse_bling

About DecoMuse Boutique:

DecoMuse Boutique, an online craft store, has been in operation since February 2019. They announced the opening of their offline store on 30th April to cater to more customers and provide in-store shopping options.

Media Contact

Company Name: DecoMuse Boutique

Contact Person: Dr. Felecia Nolan

Email: Send Email

Address:8656 Highway 23

City: Belle Chasse

State: Louisiana

Country: United States

Website: www.mydecomuse.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: DecoMuse Boutique Is Ready To Open For Offline Business on 30th April