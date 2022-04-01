Lifestyle and Beauty: How Pickasblog Is Helping Ladies Stay Healthy, Fulfilled and Happy

Today, Pickas Media announce the rebranding of Publog, an informative fashion and lifestyle content platform to Pickasblog. Pickasblog shall be dedicated to insightful contents and advice on female lifestyle, fashion, health and wellness, beauty, and gist that is inspiring, enlightening, and entertaining.
The team at Pickasblog noticed gaps among young and older women all over the world who were always afraid of being seen as inferior in society, as well as naïve about how to live a healthy life, manage relationships, look elegant in appearance, and develop a strong sense of self-esteem. Ladies, noticeably, go online for tips on whether or not what they’re wearing on their first date is appropriate. “Some even want to know how to seat, eat, or converse when they are meeting that new person,” according to Pickasblog Founder. “And they rather check online than ask or prefer to confide in their besties on some occasions. We want to amass a global subscriber base of daily readers of our health, wellness and lifestyle tips while helping make the world a better place.”
“Seeing women face these challenges on a daily basis inspired us to make this knowledge publicly available on pickasblog.com.” Pickasblog focuses on daily health and wellness recommendations, fashionable and high-quality fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and relationship advice for the modern woman in a connected world. “Many younger ladies still resent their attractiveness, body type, and shape, and they are trapped in this cliché,” the CEO stated.
Pickasblog aims to positively tint the lenses through which women perceive themselves. Women who are healthy and have a positive attitude are more likely to achieve greatness. From not being good enough to fit into social standards to personal hatred, inferiority complexes, and a lack of fundamental fashion, beauty, and health suggestions that portray positive feminine exuberance, our daily digital material aims to address these perplexing notions. The platform’s focus is on addressing these difficulties with high-quality daily advices and suggestions. In one of his lines, African musician Adekunle Gold stated, “there’s a guy for every woman out there,” a strong declaration on self-love and respect that conveys optimism, positivity, a sense of belonging, and vitality in the minds of women.
Looking trendy and exquisite on a low budget isn’t a fad for fashionistas, as some may believe; it’s a possibility, and the necessity to keep the balance between quality and affordability in fashion is what the platform benefits myriads of female readers. Pickasblog seeks to advice on how to solve wardrobe malfunctions, how to always look beautiful, ideas for online fashion shopping, must-have clothes and fashion accessories for the twenty-first century lady, and trending ensembles no lady wants to miss. According to the CEO, “Looking nice doesn’t have to cost an arm and a foot, and appearing opulent shouldn’t invite societal censure. Ladies, no matter how easy certain fashion recommendations are, nonetheless need to be directed.”
Pickasblog strives to become the go-to place for beauticians and followers of beauty and wellness trends. Creatively working to deliver the sauce every day while exposing the reality for female beauty wannabees, with daily contents, carefully designed suggestions that will leave readers of beauty tips yearning for more.
“Hunger to be loved, and love is an essential component of personal happiness. Living in a society where broken relationships are on the rise raises a lot of questions, and it is one of our main concerns. Young women are often asking themselves, Am I likeable? Am I too pushy? Am I getting unbearable? How do I handle emotional stress? Why do boys run away from me? And a slew of other questions, and we’re here to help,” added the Founder.
Media Contact
Company Name: Pickasblog
Contact Person: Sadeko Samson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +2348055999428
Country: Nigeria
Website: https://pickasblog.com
