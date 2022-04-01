Contemporary Architecture Versus Art – Where Is The Missing Link?

Would the missing link to elevate Contemporary Architecture to an art movement be the merging of architecture, art, sculpture, and philosophy to invite a dialog and collaboration with contemporary artists?
Contemporary architecture is often characterized by its technology-enabled design of gravity-defying twisted buildings with a WOW factor – Such as Sluishuis by BIG & BARCODE ARCHITECTS. But even in its most sculptural form, contemporary architecture runs parallel to contemporary art.
Contemporary art refers to art about today, created by living artists rather than a style or genre. It encompasses everything from paintings and photography to sculpture and design.
The Modern Art movement is defined by the period from 1880 to 1970. Modern artists explored dreams, symbolism, abstraction, and personal iconography in their artwork. For example, the abstract impressionist, Jackson Pollock, introduced a unique concept of painting without touching a brush to canvas. If Pollock were living today, he would be considered a contemporary artist.
“Artist Jackson Pollock dribbling sand on painting while working in his studio”, www.wikiart.org
Photo by Martha Holmes
But what is next, and where is the contemporary art in architecture?
Miami Architects Studio Khora is on a mission to express a new vision for contemporary houses with its sculptural geometric forms and playful layouts that continually provoke, challenge, and inspire. In doing so, their buildings become museum-quality works of art instead of technology-enabled structural marvels.
C House – Studio KHORA
Future articles will explore the contribution of noted contemporary artists and their influence on elevating contemporary architecture to an art movement.
Gary Kittredge is a Realtor in Maine and the Senior Marketing Specialist with Studio Khora.
