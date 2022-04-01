Uphoria Brand New Game Changer Announces Initial Launch Date and Partnerships with Specific NFT Designers

Uphoria is here to help businesses move into new realities and achieve maximum success by implementing interactive VR and AR solutions that will help accelerate not only their current business but give them the opportunity to grow into verticals and markets they never once thought possible. What separates Uphoria from current metaverse offerings is the realism and overall user-friendly interface. Xander Garrison, CEO of Uphoria started the development with the statement,” limitations are only set by your own mind, think outside the box as to what can be and will be.” Xander has used this as the statement he set forth in making Uphoira stand out even prior to development.
Uphoria was developed using the Unreal Engine, a game engine developed by Epic Games, first showcased in the 1998 first-person super game Unreal. Initially developed for PC first-person shooters, it has since been used in a variety of genres of three-dimensional (3D) games and has been quickly adopted by other industries, most notably the film and television industry. Written in C++, the Unreal Engine features a high degree of portability, supporting a wide range of desktop, mobile, console, and VR platforms. “We believe Uphoria will be the first platform to legitimize the metaverse realm and really open it up to development by massive outside companies around the world,” said Kenneth Lester, COO of Uphoria.
The development of the realm in which this world is created doesn’t simply stop at helping businesses develop, it will help society come together. Uphoria is designed to allow users to create, develop, and evolve the world. They will have the ability to decide what is added and taken out, along with the activities that are taking place within this metaverse. Much like the “real world” communities, Uphoria will have community centers for meetings, entertainment venues for music, comedy, theater, and much more. There will also be a huge NFT development aspect to the project. Uphoria is already in talks with some of the leading clothing designers around the world to develop NFT clothing that will be specific to Uphoria which the user will be able to use only with their avatar. An initial offering of exclusive properties has already been underway to reserve a property with the public launch on March 30th, 2022. “On a marketing front I believe that Uphoria has endless opportunities to promote a campaign that can start in the metaverse and from there into the user’s everyday lives,” said Matt Doolittle, Chief Media Officer.
ABOUT UPHORIA:
Uphoria has set out on a mission to develop a world like no other by using an impressive pool of talent, crypto technology, and real-world design elements to create the world’s first full immersive environment. Created to allow businesses, entertainment, and community users alike to interact with each other to create a better tomorrow for everyone. Using nothing but the most innovative technology, Uphoria truly is the next step into the metaverse.
For more details join the community on Telegram, Twitter, or visit https://www.uphoria.io/
Media Contact
Company Name: Uphoria
Contact Person: Kenneth Lester
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.uphoria.io/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Uphoria Brand New Game Changer Announces Initial Launch Date and Partnerships with Specific NFT Designers
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.