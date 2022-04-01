GamePoint Technologies, Inc. Launches the LinkBio Tool for Creators

The team at GamePoint Technologies, Inc., led by the forward-thinking and passionate entrepreneur, David Ewing, has taken a giant step toward disrupting the online content creation and eCommerce industry with the launch of LinkBio. LinkBio by GamePoint is designed as a link-in bio solution that connects audiences to all of the content from a creator.
“GamePoint’s new link in bio tool with built-in e-commerce features is the newest offering aimed at creators and allows them to sell products directly from their LinkBio page,” said David Ewing, CEO of GamePoint Technologies, Inc.
The global content creation market has practically exploded in recent times, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar industry with thousands of creatives emerging from different parts of the world. One of the major challenges faced by content creators is connecting with their diverse audience across different platforms. However, GamePoint Technologies, Inc. has launched a revolutionary in LinkBio, a solution that has been described as a linktree website builder, allowing creators to connect with their audience effortlessly, irrespective of the platform.
LinkBio offers more than linktree alternatives, as it can be used anywhere and linked to everywhere. The user-friendly tool has a drag-and-drop interface, requiring little or no tech knowledge to ensure enhanced audience engagement. Users can also customize their design, analyze their performance, and integrate with third-party solutions to drive results.
LinkBio by GamePoint is an all-in-one game-changing link-in bio tool built for commerce that will help creators connect better and generate more revenues. Other features of the tool include a fully-featured QR code generator system with user-friendly templates, SEO functionality, and payment collection. The versatile link-in tool is suitable for users of Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter as well as small businesses who would like to add links to their social media profiles.
For further information about LinkBio and other innovative solutions from GamePoint Technologies, Inc., visit – https://linkbio.itsgamepoint.com/. GamePoint Technologies can also be found across social media, including Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Company Name: GamePoint Technologies, Inc
Contact Person: Morgan Laney
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.itsgamepoint.com
