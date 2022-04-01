CashBalancePlans.Org Officially Launches to Provide Tips on Structuring Cash Balance Plans

CashBalancePlans.Org has officially launched with the primary goal of helping as many people as possible to achieve their financial goals. The platform is designed as an online resource for people looking to set up the kind of retirement they desire, especially as regards setting up cash balance plans. CashBalancePlans.Org will also offer simple yet effective tips for financial advisors, making it an all-inclusive resource for all categories of users.
One of the major challenges faced by millions of people across the globe, irrespective of age group or gender is meeting their financial obligations. It has become even more worrisome in recent times, no thanks to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of the crisis on the purchasing power of families worldwide. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that wealth creation is not particularly taught within the four walls of a conventional school, with experts describing financial illiteracy as a global pandemic that is not receiving adequate attention. However, the team behind CashBalancePlans.Org aims to change this narrative as the website officially launches for users across the globe.
The launch of CashBalancePlans.Org is particularly timely and laudable, especially as many of the service providers in the financial services industry tend to charge exorbitantly without necessarily delivering as claimed. CashBalancePlans.Org will be providing free information on how to structure cash balance plans and some great tips for financial advisors. The move is unique, with the site focusing on helping people design the kind of lifestyle they desire after leaving active service.
CashBalancePlans.Org aims to help users of the platform create a defined benefit retirement plan that maintains hypothetical individual employee accounts like a defined contribution plan. The hypothetical nature of the individual accounts was crucial in the early adoption of such plans, as it enables conversion of traditional plans without declaring a plan termination.
