"Follow Your Dream" Podcast Publishes "Special Episode: 'Get Out!' – Wishing For Peace"

The Follow Your Dream Podcast, hosted by acclaimed musician, podcaster and author Robert Miller, has today released a Special Episode: “Get Out!” – Wishing For Peace.
Says Robert: “’Get Out!’ My original song speaks to our current times. My podcast is not a political one. However, I felt the need to express how I feel through the best outlet that I have – my music. Wishing for peace in Ukraine and the world.”
Listen to the episode. Listen to “Get Out!”. Podcast website.
Robert started the podcast one year ago to inspire and motivate people to follow and succeed at their dream, whatever it is, just as he followed his youthful music dream later in life and succeeded. In just 6+ years he and his band, Project Grand Slam, have released 11 celebrated albums including a Billboard #1, have over 5 million video views, more than 1 million streams, have played festivals and concerts around the world, and opened for Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James and Mindi Abair.
Robert’s podcast is Top Ranked with listeners in 191 countries. His guests on the podcast have included a Who’s Who of famous musicians and others, including Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, Jim Peterik of the Ides Of March, Joey Dee of Peppermint Twist fame, Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, John Lodge of the Moody Blues, “Cousin Brucie” Morrow – America’s most famous air personality, and star podcaster John Lee Dumas.
Robert is the author of The Follow Your Dream Handbook, part memoir of his unique musical journey and a how-to follow and succeed at your dream. The Handbook was published last summer and immediately became an Amazon Best Seller.
For more information on the Follow Your Dream Podcast: Website
For more information on Project Grand Slam: Website
