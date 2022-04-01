ClearLine Earns the SOC 2 certification, Strengthens Digital Expertise Status

ClearLine has again achieved a landmark feat as the platform recently earned the SOC 2 certification. The achievement further reiterates the platform’s dedication to ensuring the security of clients’ data while providing the best digital marketing experience to organizations, irrespective of the industry, size, or location across the United States.
Digital marketing is often described by many as the blood of any organization looking to survive the 21st-century business environment. Over the years, a plethora of online marketing solutions providers has emerged with their products to meet the growing and diverse needs of clients. One of the major challenges faced by businesses when hiring a service provider is the safety of confidential information. The situation has become even more worrisome due to the increasing cases of cyberattacks. However, the team at ClearLine has seemingly mastered the art of delivering top-notch digital marketing solutions without compromising the security of clients’ data, as substantiated by the recent SOC 2 certification.
SOC 2 is an auditing procedure developed by AICPA to ensure the security of client data processing by 3rd party service providers. The SOC 2 certification comprises a detailed evaluation of an organization’s internal control policies and practices by an independent auditor. The goal is to confirm the organization’s compliance with the strict requirements outlined by AICPA. Consequently, the feat achieved by ClearLine is particularly laudable and further reiterates the company’s position as a go-to digital marketing solutions provider.
ClearLine offers a plethora of services, including Mobile and Digital Strategy, Custom Software Integrations, Campaign Management, Training and Support, Marketing Automation Programs, and Channel Program Management, cutting across all industries and business types, including retail marketing, brands distributors, wireless and phone repair retail, and restaurant and bars.
About ClearLine
ClearLine is a digital marketing solutions provider that leverages the most up-to-date mobile technology with customized marketing platforms to deliver extraordinary results. The visionary company aims to create an instant digital bridge between business and customer at the time of the purchase.
