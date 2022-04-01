IRS.gov Adds American Samoa As An Online Option For Federal Tax ID

Businesses looking to establish themselves in the United States and enjoy the immense benefits of being an LLC now have more options for achieving their goal as IRS.gov recently announced the addition of American Samoa as an option for getting a tax ID. The move is particularly laudable and timely as millions of people and businesses across the globe are unaware of the fact that American Samoa is part of the United States.
The United States of America is undoubtedly the dream destination for businesses across industries from different parts of the world. The size of the country’s economy, the largest in the world, is a major attraction for businesses looking to expand their international reach. Unfortunately, getting the necessary documentations to setup a legal business in the United States can be sometimes tricky, a phenomenon that often scares away organizations. However, there seems to be a relatively easier yet equally amazing opportunity to own an LLC and get federal tax ID as the IRS adds American Samoa as an online option.
Starting an LLC in American Samoa is particularly beneficial with a relatively easier process and tons of benefits for businesses. The economy of American Samoa is traditionally Polynesian, with over 90% of the land communally owned. The economic activity of the unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific Ocean, is strongly linked to the US, with which American Samoa conducts the great bulk of its foreign trade.
Some of the benefits that come with registering a company in American Samoa include LLC Confidentiality, privacy of owner information, no state taxes, personal asset protection, and a user-friendly one-stop application. Other benefits of starting an LLC in the United States territory include no third party requirement, no annual renewal requirement, options for discounted annual report fees, no us citizenship requirement, and transfer of ownership of business.
For further information about how start an LLC in American Samoa, visit – https://llc.as.gov/ and Facebook.
Media Contact
Company Name: American Samoa LLC
Contact Person: Doug Gilmore
Email: Send Email
City: Pago Pago
State: American Samoa, 96799
Country: United States
Website: llc.as.gov
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: IRS.gov Adds American Samoa As An Online Option For Federal Tax ID
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.