IRS.gov Adds American Samoa As An Online Option For Federal Tax ID

United States tax authorities, IRS.gov., announce the addition of American Samoa as an online option for businesses interested in getting a Federal Tax ID

Businesses looking to establish themselves in the United States and enjoy the immense benefits of being an LLC now have more options for achieving their goal as IRS.gov recently announced the addition of American Samoa as an option for getting a tax ID. The move is particularly laudable and timely as millions of people and businesses across the globe are unaware of the fact that American Samoa is part of the United States.

The United States of America is undoubtedly the dream destination for businesses across industries from different parts of the world. The size of the country’s economy, the largest in the world, is a major attraction for businesses looking to expand their international reach. Unfortunately, getting the necessary documentations to setup a legal business in the United States can be sometimes tricky, a phenomenon that often scares away organizations. However, there seems to be a relatively easier yet equally amazing opportunity to own an LLC and get federal tax ID as the IRS adds American Samoa as an online option.

Starting an LLC in American Samoa is particularly beneficial with a relatively easier process and tons of benefits for businesses. The economy of American Samoa is traditionally Polynesian, with over 90% of the land communally owned. The economic activity of the unincorporated territory of the United States located in the South Pacific Ocean, is strongly linked to the US, with which American Samoa conducts the great bulk of its foreign trade.

Some of the benefits that come with registering a company in American Samoa include LLC Confidentiality, privacy of owner information, no state taxes, personal asset protection, and a user-friendly one-stop application. Other benefits of starting an LLC in the United States territory include no third party requirement, no annual renewal requirement, options for discounted annual report fees, no us citizenship requirement, and transfer of ownership of business.

For further information about how start an LLC in American Samoa, visit – https://llc.as.gov/ and Facebook.

Media Contact

Company Name: American Samoa LLC

Contact Person: Doug Gilmore

Email: Send Email

City: Pago Pago

State: American Samoa, 96799

Country: United States

Website: llc.as.gov

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: IRS.gov Adds American Samoa As An Online Option For Federal Tax ID