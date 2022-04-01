Marcia Smith, Founder of Life Changing Academy, Unveils New 7-Figure Consultant Bootcamp Event

Life Changing Academy, in conjunction with founder and CEO Marcia Smith, is pleased to announce 7-Figure Consultant Bootcamp, a two-day event, April 8-9, 2022, inviting women to grow their consulting businesses.
The two-day experience, 7-Figure Consulting Bootcamp, is currently the only women’s business consulting event of its kind. It was created for ambitious women who are seeking to take their consulting businesses and personal lives to the next level and also to become power players in their respective industries. Over both days, attendees will be offered networking opportunities, powerful content and connections, insider ideas and training.
Guests will learn how to dig deep for creative ideas to ignite their businesses, while garnering new ways to take control of their brands, businesses, partnerships and find financial freedom.
Smith has been teaching people to establish themselves as business owners for over 15 years. She is leading the charge in the consultant space, while educating, empowering and elevating women to become structured and successful consultants in their own right. Her Life Changing Academy is an organization aimed at helping others learn to ‘create, build and leverage’ the power of a properly structured business, so wealth and a quality life can be attained.
Registration for the 7-Figure Consultant Bootcamp is currently open, but seats are expected to go fast. Options include a general admission ticket, as well as a VIP package, which will also include a private luncheon with Smith.
For more information regarding the upcoming 7-Figure Consultant Bootcamp event and to register, please visit https://www.lifechangingacademy.com/women-consulting-bootcamp
About Marcia Smith
Marcia Smith is the Founder of Life Changing Academy, an organization which helps individuals learn how to create, build and leverage the power of a properly structured business. She has changed the lives of dozens of business owners, allowing them the freedom of time by giving them the freedom from money.
See how Marcia is changing lives at https://www.lifechangingacademy.com/
