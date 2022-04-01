Chapel of the Metaverse becomes the first wedding venue in the metaverse available for rent

Couples can also send and receive romantic NFT messages & wedding certificates as NFT

Chapel of the Metaverse (COTM), a decentralized community, has become the first wedding chapel in the metaverse to host weddings in Decentraland. In addition, NFT services to mint romantic NFT messages or NFT wedding certificates are offered. The team behind this project has made weddings in the metaverse a reality to create a diverse community bonded together through love, respect, loyalty, and peace. The non-denominational chapel is available to rent on an hourly basis and already seeing huge traction from people across the world.

Talking about this unique, one-of-a-kind project, the company spokesperson said, “Through COTM, we want to bring diverse communities in the world to a single platform and allow them to celebrate love, friendship, peace, and freedom. Blockchain is a powerful technological tool, and we are harnessing its power to create something truly unique. It is our partner in creating a world with no conventional boundaries that create differences among human beings.”

Chapel of the Metaverse also provides romantic NFT messages to partners, thus creating beautiful memories stored on the blockchain, either Ethereum or Polygon, and can be minted anytime. It gets even better as COTM provides services such as wedding certificates as NFTs, wedding invitations & wedding photos as NFTs, and even ultrasound & newborn photos as NFTs. “All our offerings are vetted as per the stringent COTM standards before being sent out to our customers,” the company spokesperson added.

“The Metaverse is changing the world, and soon enough, we will see people interacting with each other in the shared virtual environment. The Chapel of the Metaverse is a step forward in that direction that embodies love and hope. We are already seeing a great response from our users worldwide, and as this concept becomes more mainstream, COTM’s popularity will only grow,” they noted.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chapel of the Metaverse

Contact Person: Rick Brolin

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://chapelofthemetaverse.com/

