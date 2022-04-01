Rani El Saadi of Lax Express Travel offers a travel experience soaked in luxury; from the West coast to the East coast

Rani El Saadi of Lax Express Travel has succeeded in offering a truly unique luxury travel experience in the USA. The Lax Express Travel has set a new benchmark in the luxury travel space by combining travel with superior customer service.
Rani El Saadi is the face of the brand and is a well-known figure in the travel industry known for his creativity and sharp business acumen to transform the luxury travel segment with Lax Express Travel.
Based in Beverly Hills, the luxury fleet range from Lax Express travel is being used by celebrities and the business community alike to travel across the length and breadth of the country. From luxury cars to jets to hotels, Rani El Saadi offers experiences that feel soaked in luxury and exclusivity.
Talking about Lax Express Travel, Rani said, “The luxury travel industry is bound to grow exponentially in the coming years as people now seek personalized service, professional customer service, reliable transportation, and exclusivity. Lax Express Travel has been conceptualized to offer all that and much more.”
As per the latest research report, the luxury travel market is slated for about 8.4% during the forecast period (2022–2028). However, the last couple of years have been difficult for the industry worldwide due to the pandemic.
“Covid-19 had a significant impact on almost all the industries, but with the world moving back to normal, I’m excited about the growth potential. Moreover, with the recent announcement of masks becoming optional, our customers can enjoy the experience even more,” Rani added.
Lax Express Travels maintains all the Covid-19 protocols and enables customers to enjoy the experience safely. To know more about the brand, follow Lax Express Travel on Instagram.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lax Express Travel
Contact Person: Rani El Saadi
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/laxexpresstravel/
