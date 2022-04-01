Gin Mill Dramedy Returns After 27 Years

Like "Cheers", "Burnzy's Last Call" celebrates an urban watering hole and the denizens that inhabit it.

New York, New York – April 1, 2022 – J51 Films announces today the release of indie filmmaker and lifestyle TV host Michael de Avila’s 1995 independent film “Burnzy’s Last Call”. Set in the waning days of the 1980’s, an era marked by excess and self-invention, the entire story takes place in a downtown Manhattan dive bar and is like an R-rated version of the lighthearted TV series “Cheers”. Premiering on the Sundance Channel in the mid 1990’s and released exclusively at Blockbuster Video, the film disappeared with the now-defunct video rental chain. “The movie was shot on film and mastered in the old standard video format.” says director Michael de Avila. “It vanished from existence so I felt compelled to locate the original film print, remaster it to high definition, and distribute it myself.”

To begin the journey, Mike unearthed an old film festival print of the movie and had it professionally transferred to digital HD video, then matched it to the original dialogue tracks, before re-editing and remixing the entire film and soundtrack. “Revisiting Eppie’s Bar and bringing life back to these characters was a little surreal and incredibly satisfying. I had the opportunity to introduce characters I originally left on the cutting room floor, tighten the interactions, and adjust the pace of the story.”

Filmed entirely in a real bar, the all-star ensemble cast includes Chris Noth (Sex and the City), Sherry Stringfield (ER), Tony Todd (Candyman), Jamie Walters (Beverly Hills 90210), James McCaffrey (Max Payne), Michael Massee (The Crow), Carolyn McCormick (Law & Order), Michael Rispoli (The Deuce), and proto-punk legend and New York Dolls frontman David Johansen (Scrooged). “Burnzy’s Last Call” can be watched on Prime Video, TUBI TV and soon to more streaming outlets.

Synopsis

At a local watering hole in downtown New York City, a lively collection of patrons engage in vigorous banter and edgy antics one day in 1989. Sal is the proprietor at the neighborhood tavern called Eppie’s, and today his clientele includes a group of brash businessmen called the “Hair Club”, curious underage film students, a not-so-off duty cop, a bookie who keeps bets in his head, an addictive gambler, an intimidating drag queen, a drunk painter, secretaries, Wall Street hustlers and more; all of whom whose personalities and backgrounds are just as sundry as their respective lines of work. However one of Sal’s most loyal customers is an old barfly named Joe Burns (Burnzy). From opening until closing, as people parade through this hive of humanity, the audience gets further acquainted with the elder Burnzy while he reveals the real reason he’s been sitting at the bar all day.

About the Director

Michael de Avila was a bartender through the 1980’s and 90’s and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the renowned Purchase College Film Program in 1990. His first feature film, the experimental horror fantasy “Lost Prophet” was released theatrically in New York City in 1992 to positive reviews by the New York Times, New York Post, Film Threat Magazine, Village Voice and more. While tending bar in downtown Manhattan with friend and writer George Gilmore, the two collaborated on the script for Burnzy’s Last Call and began production in June, 1994 at a closed down bar in Jersey City, New Jersey. Since 2004, Mike has been known publicly for being the on-camera personality and director of the documentary fishing TV series, Lunkerville, featuring real people with real fish stories.

Find out more about Mike at www.MikeD.tv. Find out more about Lunkerville at www.lunkerville.com.

Watch trailer here: https://vimeo.com/lunkerville/review/671133128/dbf33a9960

IMBD page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0112600/?ref_=pro_tt_visitcons

