Premier Lash Studio in NJ Details What to Expect During First Appointment

New York – The global lash extension industry is projected to have a value of US$2.4 billion by 2031. Once only a growing trend, eyelash extensions are on their way to becoming a billion dollar industry on its own merit. Lash Studios in NJ continue to thrive in their local areas and one studio seeks to continue to educate their customers on all things related to eyelash extensions. In its latest blog post, this premier NJ Lash Extensions Studio in NJ details what women should expect on the first eyelash extension appointment. It also details how best to be prepared heading into the appointment.

“A lash extension appointment should be a pleasant retreat from the day-to-day grind and something to look forward to every few weeks,” said Ash Santiago, owner and licensed esthetician. “New clients often have questions about what to do before or during their first appointment. It’s important for lash studios to provide a client consultation before their scheduled appointment to ensure that they know what happens during treatment.”

Here are some quick tips to keep in mind prior to an eyelash extension appointment:

Clients should always arrive on time. Don’t be late for your first appointment to ensure that you have a pleasant first lash extension experience.

Do not wear makeup on your first appointment, especially on the eyes.

Avoid drinking coffee on the day of the appointment to avoid the jitters.

This NJ Lash Studio stresses the importance of being prepared heading into the first appointment by asking any questions one may have as well as following the tips above.

“It’s imperative to have the utmost importance to each and every client,” said Santiago. “All lash studios should strive to give the best lash extension experience possible as well as create a lasting relationship with clients so they see them not only for the first time appointment, but each time they book for their refill sessions.”

