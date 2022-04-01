Australia's Sunshine Coast Wins Multiple Awards in a Welcome Boost to the Local Tourism Industry

Sunshine Coast, Australia – 1st April, 2022 – The aptly named Sunshine Coast is a year-round holiday destination blessed with a subtropical climate. As the tourism industry starts to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Sunshine Coast’s appeal has been highlighted by several different awards. One of the Sunshine Coast’s main charms is its diversity – you can enjoy the beach in the morning, and after a half-hour easy drive, you can spend the afternoon in the lush hinterland. The best way to truly appreciate the Sunshine Coast is by car, and Alpha Car Hire are helping tourists by offering affordable car hire to suit all budgets.
One of the most impressive awards the Sunshine Coast has earnt is being named ‘the most loved destination on earth’ by the Tourism Sentiment Index. The Index analysed over 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations, and the results showed that tourists love the Sunshine Coast.
In addition, Maleny was voted the most Welcoming Town in Australia in the 10th annual Traveller Review Awards. The most valued traits measured were the staff, cleanliness, and location, showing that tourists appreciate welcoming, friendly interactions during their stay, as well as health and hygiene. Mooloolaba Beach was named in the top 10 beaches in the South Pacific (and the best beach in Queensland!) in the 2022 Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards. Another award for the Sunshine Coast was Caloundra being named the second-best town in Australia in Wotif’s 2022 Town of the Year awards. Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat, located in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, has recently received two accolades, being awarded the Most Romantic Hotel in the World by TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Awards and the Gold Award at the 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
The Sunshine Coast is located in southern Queensland and stretches from Caloundra in the south up to Noosa Heads and the Great Sandy National Park in the north. The variety and assortment of its attractions mean that a car is essential to really get the whole Sunshine Coast experience. Alpha Car Hire has used the pandemic’s enforced hiatus to upgrade and refresh their range of cars. Nearly two-thirds of their vehicles have been replaced to provide their customers with a better driving experience while still being affordable. Whether you are looking for an 8-seater van, a family SUV or just a little runabout, Alpha can supply you with precisely what you need.
Alpha Car Hire are located at the Sunshine Coast Airport, formerly called Maroochydore Airport. They have a free shuttle service to take you from the airport to your rental car, giving you a smooth, hassle-free start to your holiday. Sunshine Coast Airport is the fastest-growing and 14th busiest airport in Australia. All major Australian airlines fly directly into the Sunshine Coast Airport at Maroochydore.
The Queensland Government has recently announced a partnership with Sunshine Coast Airport and other international airports in Queensland to invest $200 million in the state’s international reopening. The investment aims to help the tourism industry recover from the pandemic’s effects. “More flights. More tourists. More tourism dollars. More jobs. That’s what today’s announcement means for regions like the Sunshine Coast,” Mr Cameron Dick, Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment, said. “This partnership will see our government working with Queensland’s major airports to secure more flights and new overseas routes so we can continue building back better. Best of all, our investment is going to safeguard employment across the aviation and tourism sectors. It will benefit our airline workers, airport staff, tourism operators, accommodation providers and small businesses.”
Alpha Car Hire are looking forward to being busy as tourists return to the Sunshine Coast. The investment in the area and the recognition of the area’s outstanding attractions will help make the Sunshine Coast one of the best holiday destinations in the world, and hopefully, it will remain ‘the most loved’.
Media Contact
Company Name: Alpha Car Hire
Contact Person: Magdalena Kusyk
Email: Send Email
Phone: +61 1300 227 473
Address:511B Nudgee Rd Hendra
City: Brisbane
State: Queensland
Country: Australia
Website: https://alphacarhire.com.au
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Australia's Sunshine Coast Wins Multiple Awards in a Welcome Boost to the Local Tourism Industry
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.