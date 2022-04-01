3RCrypto Provides Dual Rewards with Auto-Staking, Auto-Compounding & BUSD Reflections

3RCrypto provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards it’s users with the highest APY at 385,945.80%. With increase in their assets 0.0235%, every 15 minutes. Compounding daily up to 385,945.80% APY! The $TripleR reward generation is a unique protocol that has advanced profit making. 3R is well-known for its $TripleR rewarding protocol which generates and distributes 8% and 9% BUSD rewards for every buy/sell transaction volume. The protocol equips RFI properties. This protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. It is specially designed to be automated and efficient.3R is well know for their 3 Rewards system – (R)ebuy- (R)estake (R)eflections – all this done automatically just by holding 3R in your wallet and watch it grow constantly.

3RCrypto rebase Tokenomics

To support its price and rebase rewards, the 3RCrypto employs a complex set of factors. It includes the $TripleR (R)ebuy system which will be used periodically and strategically for any expected occurence, it also acts as an insurance fund to ensure the $TripleR Protocol’s price stability and long-term viability by maintaining a consistent 0.0235 percent rebase rate paid to all $TripleR token holders every 15 minutes.Simply by holding $1000, at the end of 12 months or 1 year, that amount with added compounding daily interest would add up to $385,945.80 dollars! And that is without accounting for price increases(imagine if it goes from $1 to $5!). All this done without locking your tokens or assets tied to the contract(some tokens require you to lock your tokens with them) so nothing is bonded as and when you can buy and sell.

(R)estake – Easy and SafeWith our highest Fixed APY 385,945.80%. It is generated from a 0.0235% Daily ROI (Daily Return On Investment). Get Rewards Every 30 Minutes (48 Times Daily), with Automatic Staking and Compounding in Your Wallet! The interest is compounded periodically every 30 minutes when the rewards are distributed automatically.3RCrypto.io (R)ebuy also know was Insurance fund.

(R)ebuy Fund, abbreviated Insurance Fund is a separate wallet in $TripleR system. The TIF employs an algorithm that underpins the Rebase Rewards and is funded by a portion of the buy and sell trading fees accumulated in the TIF wallet. Simply put, the TIF parameter backs the staking rewards (rebase rewards) that are distributed every 10 minutes at a rate of 0.0235 percent, ensuring a high and stable interest rate to $TripleR token holders.3% of all buy & 4% of all sales go to the “Re-buy” (Treasury) wallet. This will be done periodically to sustain any mass selling or to build buying pressure. It will also be used strategically for CMC/CG or any imminent listing like any CEX/DEX to boost our top gainers. Reduction of risk associated with downside

(R)eflections – BUSD rewards, 8% of the buy and 9% of the sales fees is directed to the “Reflections” which gives holders passive BUSD rewards for anyone buying/selling. Calculations: trading volume is 1 million on that day, you will receive 8/9% of $1million = $80/90k x % of the shares among all total holders.Ensuring long term growth continuity by maintaining constant growth levels

The Fire Pit: 2% of all traded are burnt in Auto Fire Pit. The more that is traded, the more gets put into the fire causing the fire pit to grow in size, larger and larger through self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding, reducing the circulating supply and keeping the Firepit stable.

Liquidity management

Liquidity can be thought of as a large pool of money that is split into half between $TripleR and $BNB tokens. There is a conversion ratio that is set to the amount of $TripleR that can be obtained through BNB, for example: 1 BNB equals 36.44 $TripleR.

APY formulation for $TripleR

The 3RCrypto protocol follows daily-interest compounding simple formulation Where: A is the future value of your investment P is the principle investment r is the interest rate in decimals n is the number of time interest compounded in the given time t is the total time period for investment maturity It should be noted that rate r and time t should be expressed in the same time units, such as months or years. Time conversions based on a 365-day year have 30.4167 days/month and 91.2501 days/quarter. There are 360 days in a year, with 30 days per month and 90 days per quarter. In the present case: If the user invests $1000 worth $TripleR for a period of 1 year at 0.0235% compounding every 15 minutes. He will have $385,945.80 $TripleR after his investment maturity.

SSD Vision & Mission

Our mission and vision is to revolutionize the reward generation mechanism with our very first and unique protocol that has advanced profit making. $TripleR protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. We aim to provide auto staking and reward multiplication protocol in the crypto space. The 3R is the future of the traditional staking system with the exclusive BUSD rewards reflections system.

