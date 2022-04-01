FaldeX Finance Announces Massive Airdrop Campaign For Users.

FaldeX Finance Airdrop is Live

Claim Free FLX Tokens.

FaldeX Airdrop is Totally free to join.

Community focused & Decentralised Ecosystem with Full Transparency

Completely disrupting the way businesses

raise capital and the way investors buy and sell Their Crypto

While existing solutions offer to solve just one problem at a time, our team is up to build a secure, useful, & easy-to-use product based on private blockchain. It will include easy cryptocurrency payments integration, and even a digital arbitration system.

At the end, Our aims to integrate all companies, employees, and business assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem, which will make business truly efficient, transparent, and reliable.

A Crypto airdrop is a method of free and fair distribution of digital tokens to a large number of enthusiastic participants. One of the key benefits of airdrops for cryptocurrency projects is the ability to engage with a global community of users that is fast, safe, reliable, and as efficient as possible. Those accepted to the FaldeX Airdrop platform will receive digital tokens for free, receive the opportunity to explore the crypto marketplace, learn more about FaldeX, and be able to join the project’s community to engage with fellow token holders.

FaldeX was an Crypto Coin launched in 2013 but for some reason did not come. Today, After 9 years , it is back, and this time Feldex has come up with a great idea.

“The FaldeX team believes that most digital token airdrops are not only too costly for crypto projects but also fail to fulfill their needs in terms of market awareness and community building,”. Our offering will provide a secure and free token distribution service for both the recipients of the digital tokens and their issuers. Thanks to our proprietary technology, FaldeX.com will ensure that crypto projects have access to a community of individuals, not bots programmed to take advantage of similar programs.

