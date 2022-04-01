Om (Omi) Patel Is A Young Man Who Has Accomplished More Than Others Twice His Age – He Is Ascending To The Height of Success

San Antonio, Texas – April 1, 2022 – When Om (Omi) Patel, was born on October 11, 1999, in Baleshwar, Gujarat, India, his parents had a feeling that this child would be special. Although all parents think their child is special, Omi would mature into a young man that proved he was indeed a stand-out person.
In 2012, Om (Omi) Patel moved to the United States to attend school and live with his family. Early on he noticed his love for the art of acting, but unfortunately wasn’t able to pursue the craft any further as he attended middle school in the states. Being a shy introvert in a new country was hard enough. It wasn’t until he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Science degree at Rutgers University that he happened upon acting once again. Diving feet first into the business through classes, and being cast in the indie scene solidified his purpose for the art.
For the past year, he has been flipping NFTs, and it has been going great. Om (Omi) is focused on mastering all things crypto. Omi credits a large portion of his income to flipping NFTs and trading crypto. He had always desired to give back to his community and chooses not to reveal anything since he likes to remain anonymous. Follow Instagram (@omi.eth), Twitter (@Ceompatel), and Facebook (@ceompatel) for keeping up to date with his life-changing stories.
During a recent interview, Om (Omi) made these comments, “While I was growing up, I got a lot of criticism, which made me stronger and stronger. It made my goals even clearer. Every time I failed or something wrong happened, I kept that mistake in my mind and told myself every day so I don’t make that same mistake. I analyzed everything I did so I don’t make the same mistakes as my past. During my middle and high school times I was so shy because I was the new kid in the school. Still, as soon as I started college, I decided that I didn’t want to be that kid anymore, so I started taking acting classes in the summer so I could pursue my dream of becoming an actor. I still remember how nervous I was when I started my class as I was the only rookie in the class.”
He goes on to say, “After finishing my class, I booked my first gig as a reoccurring character on the Amazon Prime series Panic. My character’s name was Jose in the show. Unfortunately, the show didn’t do well, so they had to cancel it, but it is a very interesting show in my opinion. After doing the show, I have been just working on improving my skills and seeing the progress I have made within myself.”
One thing for sure, the world is a better place with people like Om (Omi) Patel in it.
Foe complete information, visit: https://ceompatel.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: Om (Omi) Patel
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 210.664.3299
City: San Antonio
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: ceompatel.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.