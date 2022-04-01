RamaVision weighs in on the debate between saving vs. investing

Is money best put toward stocks from an automated trading system or savings account? RamaVision weighs in on that, and cites how an investment portal can help individuals invest with the best trading opportunities.

While there is no single right answer to the question of whether to save or invest, RamaVision stressed that the correct path depends on every person’s goals. However, investing can help them reach those goals faster.

“Since saving is often considered a much safer option than investment, some people think they can save their way to fortune—but that is not necessarily true. Saving is generally the best option if you need to use your savings within five years. But when you have a longer time horizon, investing becomes a much better choice,” RamaVision’s Mr. Hafiz said in a statement.

However, Hafiz stressed that there are times when people should save instead of invest, and there are times they should do both.

“This is why there is no universal answer to this much-debated question. You need to prioritize your goals before deciding on saving or investment. Several factors define the decision, including your needs, time of withdrawals, and your contribution capacity,” says Hafiz.

The decision ultimately depends on every person’s goals—the sooner they want to reach them and what kind of risk they are willing to take to do so.

Savings accounts, for instance, generally offer lower interest rates than CDs (certificates of deposit) and require frequent monitoring. As a standard, individuals should not make up more than 10% of their liquid assets (cash plus savings) because they do not offer much potential for growth over time.

By contrast, an automated trading system allows them to invest any amount at any time with minimal effort once their initial investments are set up.

The best way to build wealth is to tap into the trading opportunities and invest money wisely over time. Historically, stocks have outpaced other investments by a wide margin — but they are also more volatile in the short term. Investing over a longer period tends to smooth out market fluctuations by averaging out the cost basis (the price paid for an investment).

If the goal is more than five years away, for instance, then it’s wise to go ahead and invest with an automated trading system.

“If you have 20 years until retirement, for example, then you could afford to take on more risk since the financial market has time to recover from any setbacks,” says Hafiz.

Hafiz says this is where RamaVision comes into the picture. It offers an automated trading system that can help individuals decide on how to invest their money wisely, even if they do not know much about the financial markets or how to invest their money.

Hafiz says RamaVision’s approach is simple: the company wants clients to enjoy life and not worry about their finances. With RamaVision, they do not have to choose between long-term financial security and enjoying life.

Investing with an automated trading system, Hafiz says, allows individuals to witness exponential growth in their finances without needing to do the work themselves.

For instance, if they want to reach their long-term goals—whether it is buying a house, saving for retirement, or starting their own business—investing is the best way to get there. After all, those who save but don’t invest tend to see their money stagnate over time, while those who invest can see their capital grow.

For best trading opportunities and a way to diversify portfolio, Hafiz says RamaVision Investment Portal has become a game-changer in the industry. It uses algorithms and emotionless trading bots to make profitable investments on one’s behalf.

Those who want to learn more about RamaVision may visit the website and its social channels for more information.

Media Contact

Company Name: RamaVision

Contact Person: Hafiz

Email: Send Email

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: https://ramavision.ae/

