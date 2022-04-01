BrightSwap: The Next Generation Crypto Payments Solutions

The Best Crypto One-Stop-Shop for Enthusiasts and Investors

BrightSwap (BTS), a decentralized exchange in Solana (SOL), will officially be launched at the biggest gaming show in Europe, ICE London 2022. The annual event will be held in ExCel London on the 12th to 14th of April 2022.

Spearheaded by crypto entrepreneurs, Frank Ramos and Jed Marcaida, the team of BrightSwap will showcase bleeding edge crypto innovations with applications for the online gaming community.

BrightSwap opted to be part of the Solana Ecosystem for the high-speed transaction: boosting of the fastest TPS (Transaction per Second) in the world with a speed of up to sixty thousand (60,000) per second. Solana also has very low gas fees so that smaller transactions can still be afforded by the general public. This allows more people and projects to be facilitated by the ecosystem.

BrightSwap will have a crypto currency exchange so anyone can buy and sell SOL (Solana’s native token), USDC and other popular Solana ecosystem tokens. BrightSwap will also launch multiple cryptocurrency tokens in the next few months that will be tackling a lot of use cases.

They will also allow an easier way to set-up crypto wallets with just their Facebook, Google or even WhatsApp profiles. This will make it simpler to remember and maintain crypto wallets for non-native users.

“BrightSwap is a game-changing platform for the Solana Ecosystem, with bleedin- edge tech at its core but at the same time, it aims to bring crypto to the broader segment of the population.” – Jed Marcaida, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, BrightSwap Technology LLC

Decentralized Finance (DEFI) have been booming the past couple of years and BrightSwap will be introducing a lot of innovations in the space. Initially though they will be able to start with basic services of Liquidity Providing, Staking, Yield Farming and Leveraging.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have become a buzzword for the past couple of years. Solana itself has become a major player in the space. BrightSwap will assist in making the ecosystem even more popular by launching its own NFT Marketplace.

BrightSwap NFT Marketplace will allow users to mint and trade NFTs in multiple crypto chains like Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom and of course Solana. BrightSwap will be partnering with a lot of celebrities and influencers in launching their own NFT Collection.

BrightSwap will also have their own Launchpad that will allow companies to create their own crypto projects and have access to Solana and BrightSwap investors. Gaming companies will be encouraged to know that BrightSwap will assist them also in the technical development and also marketing their projects.

“At BrightSwap we are building the future of Crypto. Our focus is to make the Crypto experience available for anyone who wants to participate in any way they want. We bring all of the great experiences people are used to on Web2 but update it to the decentralized world of Web3. From Finance, NFTs, Social Media, and Games we will make the future brighter for everyone.” – Frank Ramos, Founder and Director, Brightswap Technologies LLC

BrightSwap Technologies LCC’s main headquarters is in Beverly Hills, California, they also maintain offices in Costa Rica and the Philippines.

For more information and related inquiries, here are their contact details: 310-601-3088, and www.brightswap.com

