Lukas Tsimopoulos' Visionary Ecom Blueprint is helping thousands of people escape their 9 to 5

From zero to earning $100K monthly, Lukas Tsimopoulos is proving you’re never too young to be an eCommerce disruptor. Hailing from Adelaide, South Australia, Lukas started trading on eBay when he was just 14. What began as a way to bust his high school boredom and the prospect of a career in his family’s restaurant business has since grown into several highly successful online dropshipping projects that simplify the logistics of eCommerce with the help of technology.

Debunking myths of success

“I’ve always had an interest in business, so ‘driven out of boredom’ during school hours, I started selling products on eBay. I continued like this for a few years before I discovered a new business model that helped me transition from working in my family’s restaurants to building multiple online brands that now make six-figure profits,” explains Australian wunderkind Lukas.

“The dropshipping business model involves shipping products from the manufacturer directly to the customer without ever needing to see or touch them. The beauty of this business model is that you never have to hold inventory of your product either if you can find well-known trusted suppliers that are able to source your product for you with no minimum order requirements.”

Lukas describes his success as a ‘snowball effect’ that has seen him gain an online Instagram following of more than 190,000 people. His most popular eCommerce store is his beauty and health outlet, which focuses on different skincare products from overseas.

“I discovered that the beauty and health niche is the best for selling products online fast. I’ve previously experimented selling tech supplies and fitness products, but they didn’t sell as well.”

Unlike the traditional 9 to 5 work model, all Lukas requires is his laptop to turn a large profit while maintaining an easy-to-scale business.

“It’s the only business model that makes sense to achieve a truly location-neutral income. Imagine being able to work literally anywhere you like as long as you have internet access?”

“However, the flexibility to work freely, doesn’t mean business comes easy. It takes courage, consistency, a degree of openness, and fearlessness. You must listen carefully to what others around you are saying and, most importantly, what your customers want,” continues Lukas.

“Investing in amazing customer support is also crucial to gaining insight into whether they are happy with your products or service and how to move forwards. The other thing that separates people who are good at eCommerce and those who aren’t is how they promote their store.”

At just 22 years old, Lukas’ careful approach has catapulted him to financial stardom, earning him more than $100,000 in monthly profits.

Turning his passion into profit, has allowed Lukas to achieve financial independence and most importantly, to develop The Visionary Ecom Blueprint, a useful interactive guide which outlines how to sell products online successfully for other budding entrepreneurs.

“I’ve already helped over 9,000+ people get started in eCommerce. There’s a reason my students stay winning. I only work with ambitious people who are willing to put in the work,” says Lukas.

“I will personally walk you through step-by-step how to get started today and make thousands of dollars every day with your online store. You don’t need experience, but you must be open-minded, willing to learn, and ready to commit to putting in the work on a consistent basis.”

Lukas also offers one-on-one mentoring for students wanting personal instructions on how to start an online income stream from home.

“My road to success has been challenging at times, but I believe anyone can accomplish what I’ve achieved and make money through eCommerce.”

When asked what advice he would offer other young entrepreneurs, Luke concludes, “Have a strong vision of exactly where you want to be long-term, and make sure that what you’re doing every single day is going to push you towards that long-term vision.”

Conclusion

