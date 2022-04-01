knowyour.place launches a game-changing platform for all area-related data and information

A game-changer in the IT services and IT consulting industry, knowyour.place is a unique platform where people can search locations and addresses to find transportation, demographics, and other info.

knowyour.place has unveiled a game-changing website that allows individuals across the globe interested in more insights and data about a specific place on the planet. They can search hundreds of thousands of locations and addresses to find area-related data and information.

“To put it straight, knowyour.place is an innovative platform that enables everyone to know more about a place. It’s a platform that is one of a kind in the IT services and IT consulting industry,” a representative said in a statement.

Through knowyour.place, individuals globally can look and discover the demographics, transportation, education, and POI information for locations of their interest.

They can, for example, type “United States of America” in the search box and start looking for area-related info on all the states of the country organized alphabetically – from Arkansas to Wyoming. When a person clicks the place, he is directed to a map of the area and can begin navigating through the location.

To get started, individuals can type an address on the knowyour.place website and start discovering all the area-related information and data.

In the Demographics section, individuals can check an area’s total population, gender, income, median age, age groups, marital status, education, languages spoken, ethnic diversity, household types, employment industries, means of transportation, and time of commute.

For example, when checking information about the United States of America, a section on languages spoken states that as per 2017 US Census data, the United States’ dominant spoken languages are: only English (78.7 percent), Spanish (13.2 percent), and Other Indo-European (3.6 percent).

“This could be extremely helpful for those looking to visit the area and have their vacation there. For many travelers, the language spoken as well as ethnic diversity are primary factors in choosing their vacation spots,” the representative said.

On the other hand, in the Education Section, individuals can discover schools, colleges, universities, kindergartens, language schools, and music schools that are available in the area. Meanwhile, information about neighborhoods and streets is available in the Location Section of knowyour.place.

“The site offers an impressive and useful navigator of schools, helping learners and parents know more about learning institutions available. From there, they can even generate their own list of schools for their children,” the representative explained. knowyour.place has 1,228 universities and 917 colleges displayed in the United States of America.

knowyour.place assures its team will continue to work on the expansion of data.

“We commit to constantly adding new datasets, new product features, new statistics, and insights calculated from the source data and expand geographical coverage,” the representative said.

Those who want to begin their journey of discovering more places this 2022 may check out knowyour.place to get started. Others who wish to learn more about knowyour.place may visit the website for more information.

