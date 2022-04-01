Enjoy Cheap Flights, Hotels, and Fun Experiences While Helping the Homeless with Staypal.com

After two years of travel restrictions, the world is finally opening up its borders for tourism. And with more and more people planning to go on vacation, Staypal.com is stepping up to offer only the best travel deals online – hassle-free.
Having officially launched in January 2022, Staypal.com is a new accommodation app that allows users to book cheap flights and hotels by comparing the cheapest rates from travel sites such as Agoda, SnapTravel, Expedia, Hotels.com, and more. Not to mention it offers its users occasional discount codes to be used at checkout.
By Summer 2022, Staypal.com users will also be able to book tickets to things like the Louvre Museum, Museum of Modern Art, Seattle Space Needle, One World Observatory, and many other fun experiences. On the other hand, those who want to become a host will also be given an opportunity to list their properties on the app.
But what truly makes Staypal.com special is its efforts to help end homelessness. By being less corporate than its competition, Staypal.com can focus less on numbers and more about making a difference. “Staypal.com is committed to being a pal to the homeless by donating $1.00 per hotel booking to the National Coalition for the Homeless,” says Ceo Todd Jones.
More information about Staypal.com can be found at http://www.staypal.com/.
About Staypal.com
Staypal.com is a new accommodation app which allows users to compare the cheapest rates from travel sites such as Agoda, SnapTravel, Expedia, Hotels.com, and more. Among its board of directors are the former VP of Promotion at Atlantic Records and the former SVP of Rap Promotion at Interscope Records.
Media Contact
Company Name: Staypal.com
Contact Person: Todd Jones
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.staypal.com/
