Chaiz, the first marketplace for extended car warranties, is revolutionizing the car warranty industry.

The car warranty industry has been plagued by robocalls that are a source of headaches for many car owners. There is also a lack of reliable and easy-to-use car warranty services, leaving people to navigate complex systems on their own. There has been a need for change in the industry, and Chaiz is pioneering this by introducing a new way to get extended car warranties.
Chaiz is the first online marketplace for extended car warranties, making it easy for people to get covered with no hassles. Chaiz makes it easy for people to view quotes for their car, enabling them to compare warranty providers without the hassle of robocalls. After viewing quotes, customers can then browse the details of each plan and, once decided, complete their purchase online. Chaiz offers three tiers, powertrain, powertrain plus, and bumper-to-bumper, the most comprehensive. The team at Chaiz believes that transparency in pricing and coverage should be availed to customers at all times. “We aggregate the offerings of the best warranty providers in the industry and provide transparency in pricing and coverage.”
“We combine decade-long car warranty industry experience with a passion for tech disruption and a laser focus on doing what’s right for the customer. Our team is determined to pave the road to a brighter future for extended car warranties by supplying a reliable online marketplace.”
The benefits of using Chaiz’s marketplace include ensuring customers receive 24-hour support, seven days a week; customers can cancel anytime if they don’t want the coverage and a 30-day money-back guarantee. There are also no hidden fees as the platform ensures all information is availed to the clients and no unsolicited calls unless the customer specifically requests one. Chaiz is also committed to offering affordability with its services. “Our marketplace brings you full disclosure on coverage level and costs, and the warranty providers we offer you provide optimal coverage at affordable rates.”
Media Contact
Company Name: Chaiz
Contact Person: Elina Landau
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://chaiz.com/
