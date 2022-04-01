Self-made founder of Smith Creative Studio, Alice Smith, applies the lessons learned growing up in poverty to help entrepreneurs create opportunities

Self-made founder of Smith Creative Studio, Alice Smith, applies the lessons learned growing up in poverty to develop a new kind of branding experience, one that helps entrepreneurs create opportunities for themselves and their families.

Alice Smith is a mom of four in Ohio, who decided to disrupt the traditional branding industry. Having worked in brand communications for over 25 years, she has a knack for translating founders’ passion into something that people can understand, relate to, and will pull out their wallets for.

“I’m all about keeping things smooth and efficient. Finding ways to improve things has always been foremost on my mind. My kindergarten teacher wrote ‘Alice needs to remember that she’s not the teacher’ on my first report card. Whoops! Guess finding ways to do things more efficiently and effectively is in my blood,” explains Alice.

Alice brings this same approach to her work with the entrepreneurs and their teams who are clients of Smith Creative Studio.

Growing up in poverty, Alice was always focused on how she could better her situation. Her dad worked at a private school, so she had a front-row seat to the stark difference that a parent’s financial position can make to a family.

“While my friends had pools, fashionable clothing, and dance lessons, my family lived in a rented house, with unsafe floors to walk on, relied on trash bags of clothes from charities, and not didn’t always have enough food to go around,” continues Alice.

“My parents are smart people, and they worked hard, but they couldn’t get ahead. For a lot of people, starting a business is a way to create opportunities and help their families prosper.”

Smith Creative Studio’s 90-Day Brand Builder is a brand incubator designed to prepare tech-forward businesses to launch, pitch, and sell. The program takes only 90 days, from start to finish, so it’s a perfect fit for the hectic pace of technology startups.

“You’ve put too much effort into your startup to skimp on your first impression. Our 90-day brand incubator helps convey your unique value with as little effort as possible. Where most branding agencies stop at a visual identity and messaging strategy, our clients get a custom website, social media, pitch deck, and marketing communications – everything they need to attract customers and funding,” says Alice.

Smith Creative Studio’s footprint in the Silicon heartland is well-documented. Its client list includes:

– Cion Digital, a DeFi company that helps ordinary businesses accept crypto as payment, and which raised one of the highest seed rounds in blockchain history,

– Transcendio Talent, a talent development firm on a mission to help women and underrepresented minority people gain new careers in tech leadership,

– Union Station Capital Partners, an investment firm that helps family-owned businesses keep their teams intact after the owners’ exit.

Smith Creative Studio harnesses the expertise of a team of 100% US-based creatives and a highly leveraged process to create breakthrough brands for leaders who understand that the only way to stand out is to connect with investors and customers on a deep, personal level.

“We create efficiencies that allow bootstrapping founders to access top-shelf strategies and innovations that might otherwise be out of reach. In addition to the branding incubator, we offer coaching and mentoring to new businesses who need to jump-start their launch planning, define their purpose, and use content to build trust and authority,” adds Alice.

“Customers respond to authentic, emotionally resonant organization that link brand value to what they value. So whether you need to position a product or service or reboot your image, we can help you be seen and heard for who you are,” concludes Alice.

