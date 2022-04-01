Server Movers Offers Safe and Professional Server Equipment Relocation Services throughout the USA.

Server Movers is a specialty moving company that specializes in professional server relocation, server equipment decommissioning, and rack and stack solutions.

Businesses large or small entering new markets or relocating across the street or across the country, need a safe, highly experienced vendor that understands IT server hardware is expensive, highly delicate and can be easily damaged.

According to information sourced from RDI Intuitive technical, the average cost of IT server hardware starts at approximately $3,000 – $5,000 for SME businesses. Larger corporations can have tens of millions of dollars of server hardware.

Server Movers specializes in server, data center and server rack relocations in addition to server equipment decommissioning, and rack and stack services. Server Movers offers a broad range of services and solutions to companies of all sizes at highly reasonable prices.

Our twenty-four years of experience migrating server equipment ensures your company unparalleled peace of mind during the relocation of your data center, server, or server racks.

This professional technicians at Server Movers are comprised of teams of vetted IT professionals with a track record of nearly a quarter of a century. Server Movers have serviced thousands of customers including dozens of high-profile clients, including Toyota, Obama for America, Siemens, Subaru, Empire Today, Berkshire Hathaway, Stamps.com, US Navy, MIT, Northrop Grumman, and many hundreds of others.

Once assigned to a project, the company’s highly experienced project managers will devise a comprehensive safe move plan and execute it with surgical accuracy. Server Movers have also proudly announced that their professional server rack movers have been “securely moving computer server racks across the street and across the country accident-free for well over 23 years.” Server Movers can move your racks “populated or De-rack, pack and move contingent on your needs and desires.

Equipped with the latest IT moving equipment and well-versed in the most modern technologies and hardware, Server Movers IT-certified personnel offers complete project moving management, customized solutions, and full specialty IT insurance for liability and cargo.

Additionally, Server Movers offers optional de-wiring and de-cabling, de-installing, and re-populating services as well as equipment asset tagging and equipment inventory audits.

Server Movers is a customer-centric company built on customer service, transparency, and unparalleled dependability. Thousands of satisfied customers and clients have shared their experiences partnering with Server Movers on the brand’s official platform.

Brandon, a verified Server Mover client, imparted:

“Relocating IT equipment can be overwhelming, and through the experience of Server Movers, I have moved all my business hardware to the new destination with no worries! A move that would never have been possible without their help. I am sure that I would never have been able to relocate my IT team if I had not requested the services of Server Movers,” said Brandon.

More information about Server Movers and the brand’s complete list of services are available on the company’s official website.

