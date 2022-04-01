SolidBlock Gives Real Estate Developers a New Way of Raising Capital Using Blockchain

Real estate developers looking to raise capital faster and easier can now jump into the emerging trend of real estate tokenization with SolidBlock. By combining real estate investing and blockchain technology, real estate developers can offer increased liquidity to their investors, who can now get unprecedented access to private real estate investments, transparency, and increased liquidity.
Founded in 2018 by blockchain experts Yael Tamar and Yuval Wirzberger, SolidBlock is a digital platform that seeks to simplify and democratize access to the real estate market. By doing so, even lucrative real estate investment opportunities that used to be only accessible to high-earning investors with significant capital are now open to smaller retail investors.
“This is going to change how ownership is defined for real estate marketing going forward,” says their team. “As the crypto and blockchain industries grow, more and more industries will move their businesses’ processes to blockchain to make it easier and faster to get business done.”
And since their establishment, SolidBlock has already taken part in history by successfully tokenizing the first commercial property in the world – raising $18M for the prestigious St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, Colorado.
With SolidBlock, the world of real estate will forever be changed for the better. More information about how SolidBlock works can be found at https://solidblock.co/real-estate-tokenization.
About SolidBlock
SolidBlock is a tokenization platform that allows real estate developers and fund managers to leverage blockchain technology for peer-to-peer transactions for secure, quick, and paperless trading. They offer specific tokenization services to real estate investors, who can now sell liquidity to their investors.
