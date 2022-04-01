Ed Former NFL Strength Coach Steve McCarthy Opens a Gym in Orange County

Steve McCarthy, former NFL strength coach for the Dolphins, has opened a strength and conditioning gym called Legendary Strength Co. The gym makes accessible the expertise of some of the world’s best coaches, enabling every motivated individual to achieve their health and fitness goals. It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate every level.
“Training is a lifelong journey. If you train smart, it can be the catalyst for a strong, healthy life,” says McCarthy.
Over the course of 21 years, McCarthy has successfully operated multiple athletic performance gyms in various cities, working with several high-profile clients, including Olympians and NFL players.
By leveraging his deep expertise and passion for fitness, McCarthy aims to bring results-driven coaching that builds resilience, flexibility, and strength while fostering a supportive environment. According to him, Legendary Strength Co. is a safe place that inspires everyone to work hard and tap into their best selves.
“No matter your background, I want everyone to be comfortable at the gym.”
McCarthy offers personal and small group training programs for individuals aged seven and up. Comprehensive assessments are conducted before each program to ensure safety and align every exercise with each individual’s unique needs and goals.
Find more information here: https://legendarystrengthco.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Legendary Strength Co.
Contact Person: Steve McCarthy
Email: Send Email
Phone: (949) 529-9249
Country: United States
Website: https://legendarystrengthco.com/
