The Emerging Hip Hop Artist And Entrepreneur Alfredo IG Is Receiving Critical Acclaim For His Creativity

The Brooklyn-based independent artist has become an internal sensation after going viral as Alfredo.IG.

After the rousing success of his previous songs, “Superpowers” and “Maybach” which reached over 100K streams, the Internet sensation, and the 22-year-old hip-hop musician Alfredo.IG is all set to drop his new track, which is expected to do better than his previous songs.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Alfredo.IG is an independent artist who went to school fort Hamilton high school and has been known to work as an event planner for popular musicians like 6IX9INE, Aboogie, Pnb Rick, and more.

He is also known for his Facebook comedy videos which have already garnished thousands of views and have constantly been growing in popularity. He has also started his own business and is now set to become one of the best upcoming entrepreneurs in the community.

Speaking about his success, Alfredo.IG was quoted as saying, “It is possible for someone to try to reinvent themselves. But I don’t believe you can truly change who you are, because who you are is largely defined by where you came from and what you’ve accomplished thus far. I’ve put in a lot of effort to get to where I am now, but I still have more to accomplish. I never imagined I would achieve such great success at such a young age, but I believe God is watching over me and guiding me in the right direction.”

Those who would like to know about Alfredo.IG should visit his bio page: https://linktr.ee/alfiebandz, subscribe to his Spotify page here, and visit his social media profiles at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alfredo-ig-107593881905329/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/alfiebandz

About Alfredo.IG

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Alfredo.IG is a 22 years old hip-hop musician who is well on his way to becoming one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs in the community. He has already worked with some of the more established names in the music industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Alfie

Contact Person: Alfred Martinez

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: linktr.ee/alfiebandz

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Emerging Hip Hop Artist And Entrepreneur Alfredo IG Is Receiving Critical Acclaim For His Creativity