TurboLearner A Platform Aiming To Develop The Learning Skills of Students

Scotch Plains, NJ, USA – April 01, 2022 – In today’s time every parent wants their child to do best in their academics. To achieve this students are pressured to study well and teachers also focus on teaching students from an exam point of view. This is something where they lag, as it doesn’t help them in the long run of life. The educational scenario has changed completely, here teachers are taught to teach, but students are never taught to learn. As a result, students struggle a lot to learn, as they are not helped with developing learning skills. TurboLearner has become the haven where students are taught about how to learn. They are helped by the facilitators to work on their learning skills so that they can do well on any platform.
Tutors, learning centers, test prep centers, and coaches are some of the other players in the supplemental education space. They either help students reinforce what they’ve learned in school or help them practice specific skills like math or language. The majority of them use a “one-size-fits-all” approach. But if we talk about TurboLearner it assists in learning the fundamentals, instead of subject-specific learning, and is designed in such a way that it can meet the needs of each student. This is designed for those parents who want their students to excel in all the areas and are ready to spend a little more to give them supplemental educational services. The ones who think of it as a major investment to help their child build a better future.
TurboLearner is a division of a holding company that has been used for nearly two decades to provide coaching, training, and consulting services. The platform was officially launched in the year 2018 by the owner to honor the accomplishments of his mother, after about 6 months after her death. The company aims to help students develop learning skills that are not just restricted to academic learning. It aims to help students overcome the struggle they face during learning because of two basic reasons: they have no idea how to learn effectively, or they don’t have a system that they can use to learn anything repeatable and consistent.
This is what Prakash Rao, the founder of TurboLearner has to say, “Education comes from the Greek word educere which means to draw out. I am drawing out the student’s natural learning ability and unlocking their potential. Eric Hoffer said, ‘In times of change, the learners will inherit the earth while the learned will find themselves beautifully equipped for a world that no longer exists.’ I am preparing the students to inherit the earth.”
For more information, please visit www.turbolearner.com
Email: prakash@turbolearner.com
Phone: +1 908 774 2718 (Don’t call: text)
Media Contact
Company Name: TurboLearner
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 908-774-2718
City: Scotch Plains
State: NJ
Country: United States
Website: https://turbolearner.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: TurboLearner A Platform Aiming To Develop The Learning Skills of Students
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.