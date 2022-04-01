Polish Model & TV Star Aga Boryn Launching Her NFT Collection

April 1, 2022 – Polish model & TV star, Aga Boryn, is excited to launch her unique NFT which she is doing by collaborating with Tony Evans one of the leading crypto and NFT expert. The Polish influencer and model Aga Boryn is eager to embrace (NFTs) so she can engage with her fans and make the most of it.

Aga Boryn is a 29 years old Polish model with a Masters’s degree in journalism, she has worked in various roles behind and in front of the camera in both the TV and news sections. She is located in Warsaw and currently resides abroad. Aga won the Miss Poland title in Austria along with several other titles, like Miss Mundial 2018. She speaks Polish, English, German and Spanish.

Since the inception of NFTs, Tony Evans has been involved in investing. He has also helped a handful of entertainment stars learn about the niche and with some launching successful NFTs and campaigns. Thanks to the growing popularity of NFTs, Aga’s new venture is expected to be remarkably successful considering her team and popularity around the internet, especially with Polish audiences.

For those new to the concept, crypto art is digital art that is treated like physical art due to the ability to have verified ownership of the piece. Just like an original painting signed by Picasso can have its authenticity and ownership authenticated, crypto art can be verified in the same way using an NFT or a non-fungible token.

More details about Aga’s upcoming NFT will be communicated in due time, via social media by the artist herself.

For more information, please visit:

Aga Boryn Instagram: https://instagram.com/agaboryn?utm_medium=copy_link

