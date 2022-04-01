Apollo: Inspired Scents Makes Its Exciting Creed Aventus-Inspired Fragrance Available On Amazon

April 1, 2022 – TikTok’s favorite perfume brand, Inspired Scents is delighted to announce the launch of its best-selling Apollo fragrance on Amazon. The amazing new fragrance was inspired by Creed Aventus and comes dressed in all the passions and enchantments of that award-winning scent, minus the executive price tag.
Unlike many luxury brands that charge an arm and a leg in brand tax to make their products expensive and exclusive, Inspired Scents is on a mission to make luxury perfumes affordable for everyone.
The amazing fragrance brand operates a direct-to-consumer business model that negates the need for marketing gimmicks – such as celebrity endorsements and expensive paid digital advertising campaigns, invariably driving down production costs, without compromising on quality.
“We are reinventing the fragrance industry to benefit consumers and allow you to experience some of the most luxurious scents in the world regardless of your budget, by developing premier Alternatives to overpriced luxury fragrances and eliminating the ‘Brand Tax’ consumers are accustomed to paying.”
The unisex fragrance is a blend of premium scents that allow wearers to exude an aura of confidence and power, while still being attractive and appealing. This sauvage cologne is manly without being overpowering and possesses a sweetness that isn’t one bit feminine.
Apollo fragrance by Inspired Scents artfully combines the comforting aura of Pineapples with the musky Oak Moss, some Ambergris, Fruity apple, and Blackcurrant to produce a distinct and exciting perfume that gracefully courts both genders.
Previous customers who have recently purchased the fragrance on Amazon have all left amazing 5-star reviews, attesting to the perfume’s quality and efficacy.
“I purchased this and I’m so glad that I did. My wife loves the scent. She made a comment saying that she wished they had a candle with that scent, they’d sell a ton. Stays on you all day. Well worth the price.” – Amazon Verified Purchase.
“Wow! The smell is amazing! Best part? Well, the fact is my wife loves this smell. She loves it enough that, even though she has her own perfumes for women, she is wearing this clone of Aventus as well.” – Raymond, Amazon Verified Purchase.
To check out the amazing fragrance on Amazon, please click on the following product page link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GT8G3PC.
