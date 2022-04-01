Veterinary Care Market Size Is Predicted To Reach $114.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.4% | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing number of government initiatives to safeguard food security is likely to boost the adoption of better veterinary care worldwide.

The global veterinary care market size is expected to reach USD 114.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of government initiatives to safeguard food security is likely to boost the adoption of better veterinary care worldwide. A significant increase in pet adoption and humanization worldwide is mostly responsible for the high need for veterinary care, which is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased adoption of pets. In June 2020, at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, pet adoptions were double their normal rate, with almost 10 or 13 adoptions a day. Furthermore, a waiting list had formed for certain types of canines and puppies, as so few were left. Increasing awareness among pet owners for primary check-ups of their pets is further boosting the market.

The demand for animal protein is growing across the globe owing to higher per capita income. According to the article OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2020-2029, growth in consumption of meat in the next decade is expected to increase by 12% by 2029. As the demand for meat continues to increase, the demand for veterinary care is anticipated to grow rapidly. Key companies in the market are collaborating with animal welfare organizations to encourage awareness and advance veterinary healthcare, which is further bolstering the market growth.

Veterinary Care Market Report Highlights

Companion animals held the dominant share in the animal type segment owing to increasing pet healthcare expenditure and increasing pet adoption

The production animals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to improve livestock health

Moreover, rising domestic production, consumption, and export of bovine meat is boosting the segment growth

Primary care type, for both production & companion animals, dominated the global market in 2020 due to the increased pet ownership, government initiatives to prevent various animal diseases, and a high number of veterinary hospitals & clinics

Veterinary Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary care market on the basis of animal type, type of care, and region:

Veterinary Care Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Companion Animal

Dogs



Cats



Equine



Others

Production Animal

Veterinary Care Type Of Care Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Companion Animal

Primary



Emergency



Critical



Specialty Services

Production Animal

Primary



Emergency



Critical



Specialty services

Veterinary Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Veterinary Care Market

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Elanco

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Virbac

Vetoquinol S.A.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Veterinary Care Market Size Is Predicted To Reach $114.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.4% | Grand View Research, Inc.