Fahim Moledina's Opti-Syn Consulting Launches Virtual CIO-CTO Services

Successful entrepreneur and founder of Opti-Syn Consulting, Fahim Ekbal Moledina, announces the launch of a new line of business with virtual CIO-CTO services.

Fahim Ekbal Moledina and his team at Opti-Syn Consulting have again reiterated their commitment to helping businesses to enhance their operations using tech solutions as the consulting agency recently launched a new line of business. The newly introduced virtual CIO/CTO services will enable organizations to enjoy Technology, Automation, Product, Project Management, Finance and Change Management, and a host of other solutions, with Fahim leveraging his experience to meet the diverse and specific needs of clients.

Technology and its inherent solutions have significantly influenced the business environment. However, the dynamic nature of technology is making it difficult for businesses across industries to keep up with the pace and adopt the latest solutions to scale and stay ahead. However, Fahim Moledina is looking to ease the process of adopting business tech solutions, a claim substantiated by the launch of the virtual CIO-CTO services.

The line of business will enable clients to leverage the diverse experience of Fahim Ekbal Moledina and his team at Opti-Syn to accelerate their productivity. The team boasts experience in data-warehousing, RPA (automation), cloud systems and digital asset management. Clients will also enjoy full IT strategy plans and services, such as security design, processes, organization and IT infrastructure.

Over the years, Opti-Syn and Fahim Moledina have worked with multiple organizations, helping them to automate their time-tracking, data entry, and functions in multiple ERP’s. The tech enthusiast and entrepreneur has also led the implementation of document management and digital asset management software as well as the automation of data collection in these systems.

For further information about Fahim Moledina and the solutions offered, visit – https://www.fahimmoledina-os.ca/.

