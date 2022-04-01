Fundraising in the blockchain space started initially as ICOs – initial coin offering.
After a boom in 2017-2018 it disappeared for a while. It came back in the form of IDOs – initial DEX offerings. These days it expanded to INO – initial NFT offering, IMO – initial Metaverse offering, IGO – initial Gaming offering, IEO – initial Exchange offering and so on.
The methods of fundraising have changed as well. In the past it was pure tokens in return for investment. While that is still a popular option, currently some blockchain companies are raising in Equity or a mix of Equity and Tokens or through the sale of NFT’s or a mix of NFT’s and tokens and even land and property sales.
Another sector that flourished is the launchpads space. These launchpads help projects raise money from the public/retail user and build awareness and hype for the project. Hundreds of launchpads have popped all over like mushrooms after rain. Every chain now has a few launchpads on it as well as some specific to gaming or Metaverse or generalists.
Another tool that has become popular for fundraising is fair launch with projects like Copper launch where the project puts their token and starts at a high price and the retail buyers decide what is the right market price/value of projects and at what price they want to buy the project tokens.Top projects like Merit Circle guild managed to raise over $100M through this tool. Obviously, each project has its own demand and success and some fail to raise substantial amount through it.
Also, while in the past there were limited amounts of blockchain/crypto investors and funds then the success of some projects and the high multiple returns of those and the increase in the price of Bitcoin and other tokens and popularity caused the drastic increase of funds, investors, community VC’s and even family offices to get into the space and start investing.
That being said, with all these fundraising options and different types of investors it’s extremely important for projects to understand that it’s not a one type or solution that fits all. Each project is unique and should have its fundraising strategy tailored to the type of project, team, go to market strategy, capital raised and many more criteria.Same with the type of investors who fit each project. The right investors could make a project successful or crush it!
Media Contact
Contact Person: Guy Elhanani
Email: Send Email
Country: Israel
Website: https://il.linkedin.com/in/guy-elhanani-102b522
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fundraising in the blockchain space
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.