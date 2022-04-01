KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional Builds All-in-One Email Marketing Software

Email marketers can save money with a single pricing model and no recurring fee.

Middletown – Apr 1, 2022 – Thanks to KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional, email marketers and agencies can now save thousands of dollars a month with a comprehensive email marketing platform. With this software, users can send transactional emails, in addition to using email marketing and email validation tools at a one-time fee. With this software, the team at KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional is committed to making email marketing more efficient and more affordable.

Most email marketers turn to solutions like Amazon SES, Sendgrid, MailChimp and Zerobounce for their email marketing. While these solutions are effective, they don’t offer affordable pricing. As a result, email marketers who do not have a sizable budget struggle to find tools that can address their needs. KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional is changing this with a platform that combines the most sought-after email marketing tools at a fraction of the cost.

“During my time working on the popular email marketing platforms, I was disappointed to find that they didn’t offer exactly what I needed,” says KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional founder Fikry Fatullah. “These platforms are already expensive as it is. To make things worse, I kept having to supplement each platform by paying for other tools to make the process efficient. I decided to build my own solution – one comprehensive platform to help with transactional emails, email marketing and email validation at a one-time fee.”

With KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional, email marketers no longer have to worry about paying recurring fees. In this way, the platform saves users money. Since it’s an all-in-one solution, email marketers also do not have to go hunting for other software solutions to buy so that they have a seamless workflow. Marketing agencies can also sell email credits to their clients, thus helping them develop an efficient email marketing strategy of their own.

KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional is a crucial platform for brands that prioritize email marketing campaigns. In fact, this platform combines all the best features from Amazon SES, MailChimp and Zerobounce. This is in addition to native features that are competitive and designed to ensure superior deliverability, easy integration and scalable infrastructure.

With KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional, email marketers can take their marketing efforts to the next level without the need for a huge budget. This platform makes it possible to send up to 5 million emails a day, optimize delivery and meet agency client needs better.

About KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional

KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional is an all-in-one email marketing platform with competitive tools for transactional emails, email marketing and email validation. These tools are available at a single pricing model with no recurring fee, making it a more affordable solution for email marketers. The team at KIRIM.EMAIL Transactional is dedicated to providing clients with superior deliverability, easy integration and scalable infrastructure.

