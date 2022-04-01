Zmoy.com Launches a New Type of Utility NFTs Selling Blocks of the Homepage as Non-Fungible Tokens.

San Francisco, CA – Today, Zmoy.com, a Web3 company based in California, announced that it is introducing a new type of utility NFT. People will be able to purchase pixel blocks on the homepage and put their image and link on zmoy.com. They will then be issued an NFT to confirm their ownership for a small fee in Ethereum.
NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens allow storing pieces of data on the blockchain and then trade or sell it later. The primary use of the NFTs has been around creating and selling art but there are so many other use cases that are still in its infancy, such as membership, intellectual property, tickets, voting, gaming and many more. Zmoy is hoping to be at the forefront of Web3 revolution and show how blockchain-powered projects can deliver value to customers.
The homepage of Zmoy.com hosts a 1,000 by 1,000-pixel grid and each 10×10 pixel block or larger can be purchased using cryptocurrency. There is a limited number of blocks available for sale and will never exceed 10,000 units. Once they are sold, no more NFTs will be minted, and the only way to buy one will be from the existing NFT holders.
To further increase the attractiveness of its offering, Zmoy will be offering Zmoy Tokens later this year to everyone who has bought an NFT. Zmoy Tokens will be used in phase 2 of the project.
The founder of Zmoy.com believes in giving back, so upon sale of the last NFT, Zmoy.com will donate 5 ETH to a charity chosen by the community.
The company is committed to supporting its projects for the long haul unlike many other fly-by-night ventures.
The current roadmap outlines the first official release of the NFTs in May of 2022 but there is a limited pre-sale and giveaways going on now. The cost of NFTs will be higher with each release, so the earlier buyers will have the most favorable pricing.
About Zmoy:
Zmoy.com was founded by a tech entrepreneur out of California with significant experience in launching digital projects for the largest companies in the world.
Twitter: @zmoynft
Media Contact
Company Name: Zmoy, LLC.
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.zmoy.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Zmoy.com Launches a New Type of Utility NFTs Selling Blocks of the Homepage as Non-Fungible Tokens.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.