Pentair PLC (UK) and Honeywell International (US) are Leading Players in the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) & Region

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market size is projected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2021 to USD 25.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2026. According to Kinetic Degradation Fluxion (KDF) Fluid Treatment, a device manufacturer, “A point-of-use water treatment system is installed in an individual source line ahead of any or all of a buildings taps, faucets, or other dedicated outlets used to dispense water for drinking, cooking, or bathing. Good point-of-use systems are often expected to capture whatever escapes the PoE system.

Point-of-use water treatment systems are devices that are installed on either single tap or multiple taps to provide high-quality water that is free from contaminants, such as chlorine, iron, sulfur, and dissolved solids. This high-quality water is used for drinking, cooking, and other purposes in residential and non-residential sectors. Point-of-use water treatment systems filter the water at the “point,” where it is consumed as compared to a point-of-entry (PoE) system that is generally installed at the main water line.

The point-of-use water treatment systems market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are Pentair PLC (UK), Honeywell International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Best Water Technology AG (Austria), Toray Industries (Japan), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, and new product developments, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Acquisitions and joint ventures accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the point-of-use water treatment systems market between 2016 and 2020. Key players such as Pentair PLC, Panasonic Corporation adopted these strategies to enhance their business, market presence, develop new products, and meet consumer demand.

Pentair PLC, formerly known as Tyco Flow Control International, is a UK-based company offering water, fluid, thermal management, and equipment protection products, services, and solutions. It comprises three reportable business segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The company provides point-of-use water treatment systems under its filtration solutions segment. The Filtration Solutions segment designs manufacture and market innovative water solutions to meet filtration and separation challenges across residential, commercial, food & beverage, and industrial applications. The company has a strong global foothold with around 20 manufacturing plants and conducts its operations in over 30 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and other regions.

Honeywell International is a diversified technology company that manufactures power generation systems, control technologies, aerospace products, and plastic and electronic materials. It operates through four major segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials, and Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions. Point-of-use water treatment systems come under the performance materials and technologies segment. The company has a global enabler, Honeywell Operating System (HOS) Gold, which integrates various processes of the company such as the Honeywell Operating System (HOS), Velocity Product Development (VPD), Functional Transformation (FT), Honeywell User Experience (HUE), Software, and Six Sigma into an entire business operating system.

