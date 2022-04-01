Defense and Awareness Security Firm Goes International

Defense and Awareness Security is a well-established private security firm that offers a full scope of security services. Their services include armed and unarmed security, off-duty police services, security consultation, and executive protection. They are popularly known for providing effective security solutions and cutting-edge techniques in protecting life and property within a number of industries.
Defense and Awareness Security makes client satisfaction a priority. Their reliable services and excellent client care have earned them a growing portfolio and a number of returning clients. Here is a review of one satisfied client who left their experience on the company’s website: “Defense and Awareness Security possess the innate ability to address problems with both a practical acumen and creative thinking. When the neighborhood was experiencing a rough patch, the Director of Defense and Awareness made himself available to advise us on security measures and lent an ear of support. I highly recommend it!”.
The company offers training and collaborates with educational institutions to provide internships to individuals furthering their education. The firm provides independent community service through cooperation with non-profit organizations that mentor youth and provide scholarships. Their exclusive community-driven approach has been recognized by many as the firm participates in social good by patronizing worthy causes and performing philanthropic endeavors.
Defense and Awareness Security is committed to being a layered resource in the security industry.
As a result, the firm is exploring the tech space and extending services beyond physical protection. In an industry with a billion-dollar market size, Defense and Awareness Security holds a unique position to capitalize by continuing to think forward and remaining strong in their community presence.
To learn more, visit www.defenseandawareness.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @defenseandawareness.
Media Contact
Company Name: Defense and Awareness Security
Contact Person: Fredrick Harper
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.defenseandawareness.com
