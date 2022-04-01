Redkarpet LLC announces expansion plans to serve its customers better

Redkarpet LLC is based in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the home of the owners of Redkarpet LLC namely Dawud Sami a.k.a Officially GP and 4Matik. The founders are very creative individuals and have a wide experience of working in the music industry.
Redkarpet LLC announced expansion plans recently. The latest addition to the company is the addition of another new location Las Vegas, NV. The company also has plans of expansion to the other cities as well. They also want to cater to the needs of models, actors, musicians, and recording artists.
4Matik said “Our main services are strategy, branding, and distribution. And we have been coming up with new and better techniques for providing successful branding and distribution strategies. It will help to promote better the new models, actors, and recording artists in the industry.”
The company is already on its way to achieving its target in the music fraternity. The company already has an amazing pool of talent. Officially GP is the first artist to sign a recording deal.
In keeping up with their expansion plans, Redkarpet LLC also has partnered with Empire for bringing top-quality distribution and a variety of marketing and promotions through Vitalz LLC.
Dawud Sami a.k.a Officially GP said “When we began Redkarpet LLC, we have been extremely clear about our goals and ambition. We wanted to provide a platform for the others so that they can make themselves established in the music industry. Our doors are open for one and all. We want to make some amazing music that the listeners will love and get success.”
For more details, visit: https://www.redkarpetllc.com
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mr.get.paper
About Redkarpet LLC:
Redkarpet LLC is based in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the home of the owners of Redkarpet LLC namely Dawud Sami a.k.a. Officially GP and 4Matik. The founders are extremely creative people with extensive experience in the music industry. Recently, Redkarpet LLC announced plans to expand.
Media Contact
Company Name: Redkarpet LLC
Contact Person: Dawud Sami
Email: Send Email
City: Cleveland
State: Ohio
Country: United States
Website: www.instagram.com/mr.get.paper
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Redkarpet LLC announces expansion plans to serve its customers better
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.