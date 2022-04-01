Redkarpet LLC announces expansion plans to serve its customers better

Redkarpet LLC announces expansion plans by adding a new location in Las Vegas, NV to the company portfolio.

Redkarpet LLC is based in Cleveland, Ohio. It is the home of the owners of Redkarpet LLC namely Dawud Sami a.k.a Officially GP and 4Matik. The founders are very creative individuals and have a wide experience of working in the music industry.

Redkarpet LLC announced expansion plans recently. The latest addition to the company is the addition of another new location Las Vegas, NV. The company also has plans of expansion to the other cities as well. They also want to cater to the needs of models, actors, musicians, and recording artists.

4Matik said “Our main services are strategy, branding, and distribution. And we have been coming up with new and better techniques for providing successful branding and distribution strategies. It will help to promote better the new models, actors, and recording artists in the industry.”

The company is already on its way to achieving its target in the music fraternity. The company already has an amazing pool of talent. Officially GP is the first artist to sign a recording deal.

In keeping up with their expansion plans, Redkarpet LLC also has partnered with Empire for bringing top-quality distribution and a variety of marketing and promotions through Vitalz LLC.

Dawud Sami a.k.a Officially GP said “When we began Redkarpet LLC, we have been extremely clear about our goals and ambition. We wanted to provide a platform for the others so that they can make themselves established in the music industry. Our doors are open for one and all. We want to make some amazing music that the listeners will love and get success.”

For more details, visit: https://www.redkarpetllc.com

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mr.get.paper

About Redkarpet LLC:

